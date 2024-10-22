Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDISON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Enterprises, (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the“Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the U.S. closes on November 5, 2024. A call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on November 6 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at or may be accessed using this link (registration link ). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos' investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on November 6, 2024, and can be accessed by visiting /events-and-presentations .

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough ZnythTM aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

