Petawatts Auto Marine LTD. (Vernon, BC) And Lightleaf Solar To Provide High Tech Solar Panels For Rvs And Boats

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Petawatts became official distributor of Lightleaf Solar helping boaters, RV owners and travellers dreaming about their custom built RVs to power with solar energy. Petawatts can help you to design and build the solar powered, off-grid electric system for RVs, off-grid cabins or boats using high-tech and lightweight solar panels from Lightleaf Solar.LightLeaf Solar was inspired by a month-long, independent, solar-powered boat voyage that Rick Retzlaff took through Puget Sound in 2017. The trip was a great success, but existing solar solutions were a disappointment. Glass panels are too heavy and flat, flexible panels are fragile and have to be pasted on. LightLeaf Solar developed an innovative solar panel that is both lightweight, structural, and rigid - perfect for building boats and RVs.Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.'s story also started with an inspiring RV journey, a cross-Canada adventure which inspired Attila Molnar to move to the Okanagan and start a sustainable business for RVs and boats. Petawatts is electro-fitting recreational vehicles including boats, RVs and cars and also installs solar systems, batteries and inverters for RVs and boats in Vernon, BC.Lightleaf Solar brings you the world's first solar panels that are lightweight, rigid, and tough. They design each panel to meet every user's needs and provide functionality far beyond raw power. The panels are light as a leaf, only 1/4 the weight of a glass panel without any sacrifice in durability or output, while only 8mm thick. At the same time they are strong as rock, far beyond a typical glass panel, or flexible floppy panel.The products Petawatts offers in BC through the new partnership with Lightleaf Solar include:- dropLeaf, a deployable, rigid, lightweight solar for small trailers- seaLeaf, a light, rigid, rail-mounted solar for boats which is a lightweight, rigid solar panel that clamps to railings, biminis and arches without struts or strings- gLeaf, a rigid and lightweight fixed mount solar to power any mobile project. gLeaf is the perfect addition to any project, as the roof of a micro-camper, the lid of a storage box or anything else requiring solar charging- Custom panels for covering a specific, pre-defined areaAbout Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd.Attila Molnar, founder and CEO spent the last two years traveling across Canada, Alaska, the USA and Mexico in an RV with his family. He found the perfect location in Vernon, BC following his passion to electro-fit classic boats, RVs and cars. Petawatts is servicing Vernon, Lake County, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton and the whole Okanagan Valley. Their expertise include solar and battery system design, build and repairs for RVs, boats and off-grid cabins. Visit to learn more.About Lightleaf SolarHeadquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Lightleaf Solar designs and manufactures advanced solar panels. Its mission is to integrate LightLeaf Solar panels into mobile applications, crafted to be functional and aesthetically appealing to create the world's best solar solutions, to power new opportunities. Visit to learn more.For all enquiries, please contact Petawatts Auto Marine RV Ltd. at ...

