Dosomething Announces Offline Mode Pledge In Partnership With General Motors To Promote Teen Driver Safety

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DoSomething, the leading hub for youth-centered impact, in collaboration with one of the largest automobile manufacturers, General Motors , is proud to announce the launch of Offline Mode, a road safety campaign, during Teen Driver Safety Week, October 20–26, 2024. This campaign encourages young drivers and to take the pledge to commit to distraction-free driving and work towards creating safer roads for everyone.Research shows that distracted driving is one of the leading causes of crashes among young drivers, with social media use while driving posing an increasing risk. According to the CDC, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of unintentional death for young people aged 15–24, and newly licensed drivers, particularly teens, are four times more likely to be involved in a crash than older drivers.How the Campaign Works:- Take the Pledge: Young drivers can sign the Car Free Content Pledge at DoSomething/offline-mode , to commit to staying off social media while driving or riding as a passenger.- Access Exclusive Resources: Participants will receive access to road safety tips and tools to help them share the pledge and spread awareness within their communities, through the Offline Mode Toolkit .- Chance to Win: By taking the pledge, participants also have the chance to earn a $1,500 scholarship, providing an added incentive to make the roads safer.Offline Mode aims to reverse the normalization of dangerous behaviors, like capturing and posting content from a car or using social media while driving. By helping young people understand the consequences of distracted driving, Offline Mode not only highlights the risks but also equips them with the tools and motivation to protect themselves and their communities.“As a mother myself, I see just how attached many young people have become to their phones,” CEO of DoSomething, DeNora Getachew explains.“We have to do our part to help young people to understand the dangers associated with distracted driving in order to create a culture of responsibility among new drivers and remove the temptation to tap into their phones and social media on the road.”For more information on the Offline Mode campaign, and to take the pledge, visit dosomething/offline-mode.##About DoSomethingDoSomething fuels young people to change the world. As the leading hub for youth-centered impact and service, DoSomething has activated more than 8 million young people across every U.S. area code and over 130 countries. DoSomething has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships since 2010 and continues to drive impactful, peer-led campaigns on a variety of social issues. When young people join DoSomething, they are part of an inclusive community collaborating to solve some of the world's most pressing problems. Learn more at DoSomething.

