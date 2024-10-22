IUST Hosts Two-Day Int'l Conf On Sīrah Of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

During the inaugural session, Chairman Institute of Objective Studies New Delhi, Prof M. Afzal Wani, who was the Chief Guest stressed the importance of understanding religion and Sirah for gaining conscientiousness by providing a framework for seeking 'Iqra', understanding oneself, and the world, fostering a sense of purpose with 'Hikmah', and promoting ethical values that guide behaviour. He underlined the global academic community's responsibility towards redefining religion more constructively.

Honorary Director K. A. Nizami Centre for Quranic Studies, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Prof. A. R. Kidwai in his keynote Address stressed the study of contemporary works on Sirah and focused on its relevance in the socio-academic dimensions as well as global contexts. He also spoke about the orientalist perspectives of Sirah with special reference to English linguists and poets from other religions. He also called on Muslim scholars to write exclusively and accurately on the Sirah of Prophet Muhammad صلى الله عليه وسلم.

In his presidential remarks, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. A. H Moon, noted the importance of academic spaces in fostering an inter-faith dialogue and encouraging values that define humanity. He elaborated on various aspects of the Sirah that can offer guidance at different stages of our lives and were a key to success. In her address, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Munejah Khan congratulated the Centre for encouraging dialogue and research on such pertinent themes and described the Prophetic Model as relevant for addressing all the crises being faced by the contemporary world.

Earlier, Convenor Prof G.N. Khaki, Director ICSS in his welcome address shared that the purpose was to explore multi-dimensions of the Sirah of Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم to ensure social harmony and explained various themes of the conference. He also presented an overview of the activities at the ICSS. The proceedings were conducted by the former head of the ICSS and Deputy Director, Dr S. Iqbal Quraishi and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Ghazi Nazir Naqash Assistant Professor ICSS. The Chief Patron of the Conference and VC IUST, Prof Shakil A. Romshoo will preside over the Valedictory ceremony. The 2-day conference being sponsored by a reputed local brand, Aarafh Foods and Spices, will feature paper presentations from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Hamdard, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Central University of Kashmir, and University of Kashmir.

