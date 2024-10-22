Imagine Black Hosts Portland Candidate Forum On Public Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) City of Portland Mayoral candidates Carmen Rubio, Durrell Kinsey Be and City Council District Candidates from 1 to 4 participated.

- Joy Alise Davis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine Black , an organization dedicated to building participation among Portland's Black Community, launched a series of live-to-tape debates and conversations narrowly focused on public safety and the demands of progressive Black Portlanders. The debates are part of Imagine Black's Reimagining Public Safety Project and are unapologetically focused on Black issues but do not endorse any candidate. Watch the trailer here .

The Reimagining Public Safety Debate provides Black Portlanders an opportunity to learn about candidates running for office and re-engage members of the Black community in Portland who feel disconnected from politics. Topics covered include addressing pressing local issues such as public safety for communities of color, solutions for the unhoused, gun violence, safety education and more.

“We believe that democracy thrives on open dialogue and accessible information,” said Joy Alise Davis, Debate Host and President/Executive Director at Imagine Black.“These debates allow Black Portland to learn more about potential decision makers within their communities and answer the tough questions that matter to our community.”

The debates will feature a diverse array of candidates from various backgrounds and political affiliations, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the future of Portland. Candidates interviewed include:

Mayoral Candidates:

- Carmen Rubio

- Durrell Kinsey Bey

District 1 Candidates:

- Candace Avalos

- Timur Ender

District 2 Candidates:

- Sameer Kanal

District 3 Candidates:

- Angelita Morillo

- Steve Novick

District 4 Candidates:

- Andra Vltavin

- Mitch Green

Debates are pre-recorded and shared online to prioritize the safety of both candidates and hosts. Stay updated on release dates by following Imagine Black's social media or signing up for the Black Possibilities App , which fosters safe online community spaces for people of color.

About Imagine Black

Imagine Black helps Black Oregonians imagine the alternatives they deserve, build political participation and achieve their vision of a world where people of African descent enjoy the rights, resources, and recognition to be a thriving, resilient, and connected community. Established in 2019, Imagine Black is a 501(c)4 tax-exempt organization engaged in legislative lobbying and political activity. To learn more about Imagine Black and its work, visit .

Ashni Pabley

EARLY PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.