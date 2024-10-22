The New SLC Airport Opens Phase 3 Major Expansion Several Artworks By Gordon Huether Unveiled

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Northern Light” by Gordon Huether is one of several artworks at SLC airport

Huether artworks include“Canyon 2.0”,“Northern Light” and“The River Tunnel” which also features a curated 100-song playlist for pedestrian tunnel

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Salt Lake City Department of Airports today unveiled Phase 3 of The New SLC Redevelopment Program, which includes the Central Tunnel, Concourse B Plaza, 12 concessions and, initially, five Delta Air Lines' gates. In addition, four new art installations are highlighted in Phase 3 that celebrate and recognize Utah's beauty andnatural history.The Phase 3 journey for passengers begins with the Central Tunnel connecting A and B Concourses in which a large-scale art installation by Artist Gordon Huether titled“The River Tunnel,” is featured. This art installation reflects the rivers that flow through the state's mountains and canyons. Huether has created an immersive, cohesive and congruous experience for passengers as they move to their destinations. For more information visit:As part of The River Tunnel art installation, more than 100 songs have been curated by Huether and feature tunes related to travel or Utah. Songs such as“Salt Lake City” by the Beach Boys,“Call of the Champions” by The Mormon Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and“In My Own Little Corner of the World” by Marie Osmond are all featured on the playlist. For more information, visitAs passengers exit“The River Tunnel”, they enter the Concourse B Plaza where they are greeted by other Gordon Huether artworks:“The Canyon 2.0”, a 105-foot-long next iteration of the original“The Canyon”, a 330-foot installation that opened previously in the new Main Terminal; and“Northern Light,” an oculus art installation by Huether which also continues the airport's theme to celebrate Utah's natural beauty. The 30-foot-diameter“Northern Light” weighs 3.1 tons and is fabricated from 500 glass rods and 300 dichroic glass panels. The half-sphere framework is made of stainless steel. For more information about The Canyon 2.0 and Northern Light, visitAlso located in Concourse B Plaza is The World Map that once graced the floor of Terminal 1 in the original airport. The World Map was created by Dallas stoneworkerk Julius Bartoli based on drawings by Ashton, Evans & Brazier and installed in Terminal 1 in 1960. Initially, airport engineers did not think it was possible to remove the World Map without damaging the pieces, but were able to after further examination. The World Map was dismantled and placed in storage until it was relocated to Concourse B in the summer of 2024.A related installation that highlights Utah's natural history has been the best-kept secret as part of The New SLC's Phase 3 opening.“Ally the Dinosaur,” has been donated to the airport by the Natural History Museum of Utah. The Allosaurus fragilis-Utah's state fossil-is the quintessential Jurassic carnivorous dinosaur and one of the most popular dinosaurs worldwide.About the New SLC Redevelopment:The New SLC Redevelopment Program broke ground in July 2014. Phase 1 of The New SLC opening in fall 2020, while Phase 2 was completed in fall 2023. Additional gates will open in fall 2025 and the entire project will be finished in 2026 with a total of 94 aircraft gates. For more information, visit .About Gordon Huether Studio:Gordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of works across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commission to date is the seven architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completing in stages from 2020 to 2024. For more information, visit us at .

