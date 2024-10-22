Alt.Ai Selected For GENIAC, A Project By METI And NEDO To Help Japan's Generative AI Develop Stronger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

alt selected for GENIAC, a project by METI and NEDO to help Japan's generative AI develop strongerーPromoting research into the world's highest-performance Japanese language processing with the aim of supplementing the workforce and realizing

About alt's Initiatives

Promoting research into the world's highest-performance Japanese language processing tech with the aim of supplementing the workforce and realizing personal AI

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- alt Inc. ( , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura), is pleased to announce its selection for the second term of the GENIAC (Generative AI Accelerator Challenge) project. Sponsored by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and NEDO, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, GENIAC aims to strengthen Japan's domestic generative AI development capabilities. The grant decision-making process for the selected project theme, "Research into the world's highest-performance Japanese language processing technology with the goal of realizing personal AI," was concluded on October 21, 2024.With the grant for constructing a dataset and the assistance of GPU computing resources worth a total of approximately 790 million yen, alt will advance research and development into constructing LLMs to supplement the workforce and building data for instruction pre-training.■About the selected projectsalt aims to supplement Japan's workforce of 50 million people with personal AI technology by 2030. To achieve this, AI will need to gather information and think about responses in real-time like a human being. High-performance retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) will be required to reflect a wide range of information in responses without prior learning. Leveraging our experience in developing personal AI, we aim to achieve response accuracy equal to or greater than that of GPT-4o by building a 70B model, preparing instruction data, and expanding RAG data.■About GENIACGENIAC is a project implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and NEDO with the aim of strengthening Japan's development capabilities in generative AI. It primarily provides computing resources for the development of basic models, which are the core technology of generative AI, and supports demonstration studies for the utilization of data and AI. In the second term of selection in October 2024, 20 new companies, institutions and organizations were selected for support, and alt's proposal, titled "Research on the world's highest-performance Japanese language processing technology with the goal of realizing personal AI," was selected.*For reference: announcement by METI:*For reference: second term selection results:■Recruitment InformationAt alt, we strive to create an environment where all employees can grow and thrive, regardless of region, race, gender, or age, bringing each employee's experience and values ​​together to create new possibilities. We're recruiting a wide range of personnel, so if you're interested, please apply on the recruitment site below.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is the company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, AI Call Center, and CLONEdev, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Misako Nishizawa

alt Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

alt | Our Vision Personal A.I World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.