Processed Food Landscape Report 2024: A Market Of Change And Innovations

This report explores the shifting landscape of processed foods, including a new dietary villain: "ultra-processed foods." It also highlights consumer demands for healthier, more transparent food options and examines the complex relationship with food technology.

Discover how consumers feel about embracing emerging innovations like GMOs and lab-grown meat and why transparency and traceability are becoming crucial.

With actionable insights and strategies globally, regionally, and across 25 individual markets - this report guides global food and beverage companies in adapting to evolving consumer preferences and leading the charge towards a healthier future.

Some of the many topics addressed in the report:



Consumer concern about Ultra Processed Foods and the desire for improved food and beverage options

Attitudes around processed foods and how consumers think they can be made healthier

Engagement in the clean eating trend and interest in transparency and traceability

Mixed views on food science and technology

What drives consumers to accept food science innovations (e.g., GMO, lab-grown meat, 3-D printed food, etc.)?

What drives consumers to accept ingredients they don't recognize and how to effectively communicate. and much more!

Key Topics Covered:



Summary

Consumer Views on Processed

Building Better Foods and Beverages

Food Science, Done Right

Eating Clean and Transparency Trends

