Mixmode Recognized By USA Today As One Of The Top 10 AI Companies To Watch In 2024

MixMode, the leading provider of advanced AI-powered cybersecurity solutions,

has been recognized by USA Today as one of the Top 10 AI Companies to Watch in 2024 . This prestigious acknowledgment highlights MixMode's vital contributions to cybersecurity and ability to shape the industry's future through advanced AI.

MixMode's patented third-wave AI technology leads the charge in preemptive cyber defense, excelling at detecting novel threats such as nation-state attacks, zero days and ransomware. Unlike cybersecurity solutions reliant on large language models (LLMs) and traditional machine learning, MixMode's advanced AI transcends the inherent biases and limitations in these other approaches.

Recent research from MIT highlights how LLMs excel in familiar scenarios but struggle in novel ones, questioning their true reasoning abilities versus reliance on memorization.

The MixMode Platform, however, dynamically adapts to each organization's unique environment in real-time. This approach not only detects known threats but also uncovers elusive unknown ones, significantly enhancing SOC team efficiency. By sidestepping the constraints of LLMs and conventional machine learning in cybersecurity, MixMode offers a robust, adaptive solution that stays ahead of emerging threats in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

"This recognition continues to validate our AI-driven approach to cybersecurity," said Igor Mezic, Chief Scientist and CTO of MixMode. "In an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving, our AI provides a level of context, sophistication, and scale to predict and prevent threats. Our platform delivers next-generation AI analytics that we are constantly enhancing to expand the scope of these capabilities. The future of cybersecurity is AI-driven, and MixMode is honored to be recognized for leading the charge."



As cyber threats continue to grow in sophistication and scale, MixMode's innovative AI technology is becoming a requirement to combat nation state attacks and AI-driven attacks.

MixMode is committed to pushing the boundaries of AI technology in cybersecurity through continued innovation in AI-driven solutions. Looking ahead, MixMode plans to expand its offerings and further enhance its AI capabilities to address emerging threats in OT, cloud, and advanced persistent threats. For more information about MixMode and its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, read the USA Today AI Companies to Watch in 2024

article

About MixMode

MixMode is the leader in delivering AI cybersecurity solutions at scale and is the first to bring a Third-Wave, context-aware AI approach that automatically learns and adapts to dynamically changing environments. MixMode offers a patented, self-supervised learning Platform designed to detect known and unknown threats in real-time across cloud, hybrid, or on-prem environments. Large enterprises with big data environments, including global entities in financial services, Fortune 1K commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, and government sectors, trust MixMode to protect their most critical assets. Backed by PSG and Entrada Ventures, the company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at .

