Pregnancy Insights Revealed In Your Life Before Birth Video In English & Spanish

The darkly pigmented retina provides the backdrop for this easily recognizable right eye. The lens, cornea, and upper and lower eyelids are just emerging. Touching the mouth with the hands is common at this stage. The overbite is also typical.

This front view of the human embryo reveals the heart and liver thanks to the transparency of the outer layer (emerging skin). The fingertips of the right hand are also easily identified.

This well-developed left hand has fully separate fingers with the early bones, tendons, ligaments, and arteries already in place. The arterial arch in the palm gives rise to several arteries, each of which delivers blood to the two fingers adjacent to each web space.

Watch this newly upgraded, medically accurate video to enrich your understanding of pregnancy and normal human development before birth in just six minutes.

- Brian Stillwell, MD, EHD's President and CEOCONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Endowment for Human Development (EHD) is pleased to announce the release of a newly updated six-minute prenatal development video entitled,“Your Life Before Birth,” which features rare footage of the living and moving human embryo and early fetus captured inside the womb.This program showcases the incredible process of normal human development from fertilization to birth.Your Life Before Birth is medically accurate and presents development facts published in the human embryology literature during the past 100 years.It is appropriate for all ages.This 2024 update continues to highlight important development milestones throughout pregnancy and includes some of the latest 3-D and 4-D ultrasound images of the human fetus.The video is freely available to watch, download, and embed into other websites .EHD offers these free videos in order to reach the widest audience possible and to fulfill their mission of improving health science education and public health through prenatal education.Your Life Before Birth was first released in 2019 in standard definition (in English and Spanish). It has since been re-created in 22 additional languages and distributed internationally.The program's scientifically accurate summary of prenatal development and stunning visuals will be a valuable supplement for professional training programs, sexuality education programs, and many other existing courses covering a wide range of subjects.“Viewers can gain deep insights into normal human development before birth in just six minutes,” says Brian Stillwell, MD, EHD's President and CEO."We are pleased to offer this eye-opening video to medical, nursing, and health science educators, practicing health care professionals, schoolteachers, health and science reporters, and many others.These professionals and other enthusiasts can then use this video to help educate pregnant patients, medical and nursing students, middle- and high-school students, and many others to accurately visualize and better appreciate the amazing journey of the developing human before birth.”EHD invites all interested parties to watch and share this video to give others new insights into human development before birth and to help improve public health.EHD also invites all interested parties to make a tax deductible donation to EHD to help upgrade existing versions of Your Life Before Birth into high definition and to re-create this video in many new languages for international education efforts for many additional people groups.ABOUT EHDEHD is an IRS-approved, 501(c)(3), non-profit organization, which has been developing scientifically accurate teaching tools about normal human prenatal development for more than two decades. Donations to EHD are tax deductible in the United states to the full extent allowed by law.To review EHD's other educational resources, please visit .Questions? Please contact EHD at ....

