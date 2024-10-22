Echo Global Logistics Earns Recognition On Freightwaves 2025 Freighttech 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Echo has been named to the FreightTech 100 for the past seven years

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled and management services, has been named to the 2025 FreightTech 100, a list of the most innovative freight companies, compiled by FreightWaves out of roughly 900 nominations. This year's recognition marks the seventh year in a row Echo has been named to the FreightTech 100.

"We're honored to be recognized for our leading technology which creates a simplified transportation experience for our shippers and carriers," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Each year we continue to make advancements, building on our tech-enabled transportation management platforms to optimize and increase efficiency in the freight industry."

"As we like to say, Echo provides technology at your fingertips and experts by your side," said Zach Jecklin, Chief Information Officer at Echo. "From our adaptable systems for shippers, which streamline the entire shipping process, to our online and mobile app technology which allows carriers to find and manage freight wherever they are, Echo's technology and expertise sets the industry standard."

Echo's technology suite utilizes the latest in AI and advanced automation to integrate fully with existing systems and support shipper and carrier growth. From EchoShip, the company's online shipper platform, to EchoDrive, its carrier web portal, to EchoSync, an efficient platform to enable API/EDI integrations with shippers, carriers, and third-parties, Echo provides industry professionals with the tools they need to easily navigate every transportation requirement.

The FreightTech 100 list is compiled and managed by journalists, experts, and analysts, selected by FreightWaves. FreightWaves hails awardees for their ability to successfully navigate challenges within the technology sector.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation Solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, temperature-controlled shipping and warehousing, and warehouse services. Named one of Newsweek's Most Trusted Companies in America, Echo leverages its proprietary, web-based and mobile app technology, analyzing data from its network of more than 50,000 transportation providers to help its 35,000 clients simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: .



MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Clemmensen

EVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132



