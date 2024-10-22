DHL Express Begins Construction Of $292 Million Maintenance Facility At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New aircraft maintenance facility and expanded apron at its

CVG Hub enhances operational efficiencies, also adding 300 new jobs



PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

DHL Express today announced that it has begun on a 305,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art maintenance facility and expanded aircraft apron at its Global Hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The $292 million* facility will enable more efficient repairs, reducing aircraft downtime and improving service reliability to support timely customer deliveries. The expansion of the aircraft apron will allow for the accommodation of more aircraft, increasing the capability to handle a larger volume of shipments.

The LEED-certified, carbon neutral aviation maintenance hangar will be built on an additional 50 acres that DHL is leasing and will be able to house two Boeing-777s side by side. With this expansion project, line maintenance activities will also be weatherproofed and will accommodate maintenance tasks for DHL's fleet of 737s, 767s, and 777s.

"Over the last several years, we have been enhancing our network capabilities with newer and more fuel-efficient aircraft, and this new facility complements those efforts with additional space for more aircraft to be maintained at the same time.

This translates into faster turnaround times, making the fleet more efficient to handle a growing volume of shipments," said Rob Hyslop, EVP Global Aviation, DHL Express.

The expansion also includes the addition of 300 employees to support the new maintenance facility as part of a recently developed joint venture between DHL Express and Kalitta Air , a long-time service partner for DHL and provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services to global customers. Kalitta Air and DHL will jointly oversee the critical aircraft maintenance activity at the new facility.

"I am thrilled to support DHL's continued growth in our state," Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky added. "This expansion not only brings new jobs to the region, but also strengthens Kentucky's position as the premier logistics hub in the United States. Thank you to the leaders at DHL for their continued commitment to the commonwealth."



Additional features of air / landside buildout



50-acre aircraft parking apron with 8 new aircraft gates and 3 new maintenance gates

Hangar accommodates two Boeing 777s or four Boeing 767s, with additional space for aircraft components storage Other amenities include GSE staging, underground foam containment, loading dock and service entrance, backup generator, HAZMAT storage, large water tank, offices and employee parking

The new facility is expected to be fully operational by January 2026.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and the new maintenance facility at our

CVG Global Hub is a testament to that commitment," said Andrew Williams, CEO, DHL Express Americas. "By enhancing our operational capabilities, we are not only reducing delays and ensuring faster service but also expanding our capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers with even greater efficiency and reliability."

"DHL is a valued long-time partner, and we're pleased they continue to invest at CVG," said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. "DHL's Global Superhub is an integral part of our regional and state economy. Its ongoing success requires having the facilities and workforce able to serve the global air cargo industry, and this development aligns with our vision to expand aircraft maintenance and support services on campus."



DHL's CVG hub currently operates on 194 acres with 67 aircraft parking gates and 6.4 million

sq. ft. of ramp area. It sits at the heart of the DHL Express Americas network with 117 daily flights and a fleet of 64 aircraft, connecting customers from more than 220 countries and territories worldwide to every corner of the U.S. It is also one of three DHL global superhubs, with the other two based in Hong Kong and Germany.

*Editor's Note: The investment amount originally reported in 2023 was increased from $192 million to $292 million due to local market costs of labor and materials.

