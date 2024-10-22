Thinkcarebelieve: How President Trump Helped Real People

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 Decades of Trump's Acts of Kindness

Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EMBARGOED FOR

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Press Release

Article:





Palm Beach, Florida- The has not shown us all of the good that President has done throughout his life. In order to make informed decisions about this important election, we need to make ourselves aware of who President Trump really is. It gives us a more complete picture of whom we are choosing to lead this country, at this critical time. He has done good for people quietly, in big and small ways, for decades without wanting press for it.

ThinkCareBelieve's Article

ThinkCareBelieve's article gives links to dozens of examples where Donald Trump has extended kindness to someone in need for over 50 years. These aren't campaign publicity stunts. These are things that Donald Trump has done without publicity. The only way this information is known is because people came forward in numerous ways to tell their stories of how Donald Trump has helped their family, or repaid them in a big way for their kindness. He reportedly scoured newspapers looking for people in need and extended a kindness to them. He helped famous people like Nelson Mandela, Jennifer Hudson and Ed McMahon, but more often than not, it was someone on the verge of being forgotten, about to give up, and really needed it.

Some Examples

Trump pays off the mortgage of someone for fixing the engine on his stranded limo:

Saving Ed McMahon's home:

Pays for breast cancer treatment:

Saving children and combatting child sex trafficking:

Helping a family struck by tragedy:

Trump gives people chances when nobody would bother:

Young Trump helps a young man who was bullied:

There are dozens more stories like this in ThinkCareBelieve's article.

Some Examples

All of this says something about the man. Donald Trump wasn't just paying it back, or paying it forward, he was making an investment in the triumph of the human spirit. He let people know that the world has not forgotten them, and helped them decide not to give up. Trump's actions prove his faith in humanity and the strength of human endurance. Personally, watching a man who has been shot and slandered, threatened and legally attacked, the fact that Donald Trump has not stopped doing acts of kindness for people in trouble shows the make of the man. It shows real character, and that is nothing that a PR campaign can create out of thin air.

These acts speak for themselves. When someone does something consistently over such a long period of time, and hasn't asked for anything in return, you can feel pretty confident that you are seeing the truth.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: ... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog