Jaime Luna Couture Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World Week® and World Fashion Exhibition® China 2024 presented Jaime Luna , a distinguished Panamanian couture designer and cultural icon, with a Lifetime Achievement Award . This international sustainable event took place in Shanghai and Hangzhou from September 27th to 30th, 2024. As a trailblazer in Panamanian fashion and a key advocate for entrepreneurial artisans, Luna's contributions have had a profound impact on both national and international fashion industries. Proudly wearing his Panamanian couture Zuliet Seminario Miss Latino America and Supermodel Zumay Antonios.

Throughout his career, Jaime Luna has demonstrated innovation and a deep connection to his cultural heritage. As the founder of the School of Fashion Design at the University of Panama, Luna has mentored a new generation of designers, ensuring a vibrant future for Panamanian fashion. Additionally, his leadership as President of the Fashion and Arts Foundation underscores his commitment to promoting local artisans and designers, with a focus on entrepreneurship and creativity.

Luna, at the helm of the Jaime Luna Fashion House, has successfully presented his haute couture collections on prestigious international platforms in Asia and Europe, earning worldwide recognition for his innovative interpretations of Panama's cultural heritage. Furthermore, his 'Entrepreneur Women, Safe Women' program, developed in partnership with the Municipality of Panama City and the Ministry of Culture of Panama, empowers low-income women in Panama through fashion and entrepreneurship. Jaime Luna's enduring legacy in Panamanian fashion is characterized by his dedication to promoting local talent, leveraging fashion as a tool for social and economic development, and solidifying his position as a prominent figure in Panama and globally.

Jaime Luna's 'Entrepreneur Women, Safe Women' program is a groundbreaking social initiative that supports low-income women in Panama through haute couture workshops. Developed in partnership with the Municipality of Panama City and the Ministry of Culture of Panama, this program empowers women by providing new skills and socioeconomic opportunities through fashion and entrepreneurship. Luna's lasting impact on Panamanian fashion is marked by his dedication to promoting local artisans and designers, offering them a platform to succeed. His commitment to fashion as a tool for social and economic development has positioned him as a key figure in Panama and on the global stage. The Lifetime Achievement Award at the World Fashion Week and World Fashion Exhibition China 2024 recognized Luna's outstanding contributions to Panamanian culture, his leadership in the fashion industry, and his efforts to promote local creative potential.

