Aware Custom Biometric Wearables Named One Of The Top 12 Health Techpreneurs Of 2024 In Healthcare Innovation World Cup®

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aware Custom Biometric Wearables is honored to be named one of the Top 12 Techpreneurs of 2024 in the renowned Heathcare Innovation World Cup®. With 20 years of success, the Innovation World Cup® Series supports breakthrough innovations and connects tech entrepreneurs with global corporations. Our submission, Aware's Hearable and Ear-EEG, represents a breakthrough in real-time physiological monitoring and non-invasive brain data collection, designed to optimize health and human performance, validated by findings published in the Journal of Neural Engineering. With $20 million in funding from the U.S. Navy, the hearing aid industry, and consumer tech companies, Aware developed the FDA-cleared eFit 3D ear scanner, enabling researching and development of in-ear devices for hearing protection, enhanced situational awareness, continuous physiological monitoring, and precision therapeutics."The brain is the new frontier, and Aware is leading the way by transforming the human ear into a platform for health, human performance, and precision therapeutics,” said Sam Kellett Jr., Chief Executive Officer. Aware's proprietary technology captures medical-grade data from the human ear, providing an unprecedented level of personalized, AI-driven insights into both body and brain health. Our platform delivers powerful health insights through a wearable in-ear device, enabling precision therapeutics for drug titration and providing both pharmacological diagnostics and non-pharmacological therapies within a headphone or hearing protection.The Aware Hearable, enabled by our patented 3D ear scanner, offers a custom-fit earbud designed for the ambulatory recording of brain activities with unprecedented accuracy. It features continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), oxygen saturation, core temperature, and bioimpedance. Aware's deep-in-canal design captures medical-grade brain activity, ensuring consistent sensor placement and creating unique neural profiles. The highly conductive skin in this area allows for accurate readings over bone, ensuring precise monitoring. Leveraging a 50,000 scan database, 3D imaging, and AI, Aware ensures a perfect fit while providing superior hearing protection, advanced bionic hearing, and neural fingerprinting.“The quality of this year ́s submissions to the Healthcare Innovation World Cup were outstanding. Aware Custom Biometric Wearables scored very high in their degree of innovation. This has pushed them to be amongst the best 3 percent of the submissions,” said Dr. Sonja Sulzmaier, Managing Partner TECHPRNRS“This esteemed recognition highlights our commitment to advancing healthcare technology in innovative and accessible ways. Harnessing the ear's unique capabilities, our platform expands the potential for health and performance improvements through non-invasive, continuous biometric monitoring which enables higher-order insights derived from AI-driven analytics. Aware's method unlocks potential across a wide range of medical applications, enhancing our understanding of neurological health and refining disease management strategies. Whether in hospitals or at home, we're dedicated to creating solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into everyday life, improving care for all,” said Dr. Robert Matthews, Chief Technology Officer.The B-AWARE Hearable has achieved Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5 through United States Army SBIR development, signifying successful component and subsystem validation in a relevant environment. Designed to support the future operating environment for the U.S. Department of Defense and partner nation forces, it offers reliable physiological monitoring and enhanced situational awareness, ideal for deployed military operations in austere locations.Aware believes these strategic collaborations and emerging solution winners are essential to advancing the future of healthcare. The finalists of the 16th Healthcare Innovation World Cup® present their solutions at MEDICA - Leading International Trade Fair. With over 340 submissions from 70+ countries, these exceptional innovators made it to the top. Sam Kellett, Jr. will be presenting at MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM on November 11th in Düsseldorf, Germany. More information: ,MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM -- Top 12 Health TechpreneursWhether you are an investor, healthcare professional, or tech enthusiast, this is your chance to experience the best and brightest in health tech-up close! Join us at the MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM (Hall 13) on November 11th, 15:00–17:00 CET, where these tech pioneers will pitch their solutions LIVE! The Top 12 innovators: Alivion, AramHUVIS, Aspivix, Audicor Cardiometrics, Aware Custom Biometric Wearables, Bottneuro AG, Dotspace Inc. , MedicubeX Ltd, pheal, Samphire Neuroscience, SURAG Medical GmbH, Syntropic Medical. Expert Jury includes: Borut Kastelic EBV Elektronik, June Hsieh HTC VIVE, Jan Engels HTGF | High-Tech Gründerfonds, Oriana Di Marco STMicroelectronics, Josef Hayoz CSEM, Nina Wöss Female Founders, and Thomas Waldmann Würth Elektronik Group.###Aware Custom Biometric WearablesAware is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and its Aware Hearable lab is in San Diego, CA. As a leading innovator in custom in-ear technology, Aware specializes in hearing protection, enhanced hearing, continuous biometric monitoring, and precision therapeutics. Leveraging the capabilities of its patented 3D ear scanner, Aware's in-ear devices boast a perfect custom-fit that is uniquely comfortable and optimizes the performance of each device. Groundbreaking in-ear solutions include the Aware Hearable for continuous biometric monitoring with electroencephalogram (EEG), photoplethysmogram (PPG), heart rate (EKG/ECG), core temperature, and bioimpedance. Proudly U.S.-based, Aware serves a diverse range of healthcare, military, and industrial sectors. .The Innovation World Cup® SeriesThe Innovation World Cup® Series is the global open innovation platform that connects corporates and techpreneurs. It acts as a catalyst for future innovations. The Innovation World Cup® Series powered by Techpreneurs Gmbh a Navispace company was initiated in 2003. Partners include STMicroelectronics, HTC VIVE, Google Cloud, Ericsson, Intel, EBV Elektronik, Swisscom, Würth Elektronik, Samsung, Telefonica, Telit, VARTA Microbattery and more. Press Contact: Nadine Elderini, Project & Innovation Manager, ...LinkedIn: @InnovationWorldCupTwitter/ X: @IWCNavispaceFacebook: @IWCseriesMEDICALinkedIn: @MEDICA - Leading International Trade FairTwitter/ X: @MEDICATradeFairFacebook: @MEDICA-TradeFair

