Ukraine, France Sign Agreement On EUR 200M In Grant Assistance
10/22/2024 5:13:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière have signed the Implementation Agreement on the EUR 200 million Grant Agreement between the two governments.
That is according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Economy, Ukrinform reports.
“Today we have signed the Implementation Agreement to the Grant Agreement between Ukraine and France, which opens up the possibility of attracting EUR 200 million in grant assistance. Up to 50% of these funds will be used to purchase Ukrainian goods and services for recovery projects,” Svyrydenko noted.
These projects will be implemented in close cooperation with French companies that actively support Ukraine and currently employ 25,000 Ukrainians.
The key sectors that will receive funding under the Implementing Agreement are healthcare, energy, water supply and sanitation, demining, digital technologies, infrastructure, agriculture, waste management and housing.
Work is also underway to expand the AFD Group's mandate in Ukraine to support Ukrainian businesses. Thus, the Agence Française de Développement, PROPARCO and Expertise France will be able to provide loans, grants, guarantees or other forms of financial and technical assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, in June 2024, Ukraine and France signed an EUR 200 million Grant Agreement on assistance in restoring and maintaining critical infrastructure and priority sectors of Ukraine's economy, including EUR 60 million to support the energy sector.
