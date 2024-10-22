TILT YOUR KILT NUT TOPPERS BRING THE PERFECT CRUNCH TO YOUR FAVORITE RECIPES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jewels Under the Kilt, the company bringing artisanal coated nuts to North America with its unique patented maple process, has announced its latest innovation. From the family's maple and nut farms, president and chief nut roaster, Elisabeth Burrow, blazed onto the snack scene with a new way of roasting and coating nuts to provide texture, meatiness and flavor. Always prioritizing sustainability and taste, the women-led brand has infused another product with immense creativity with Tilt Your Kilt magic nut toppers. This time, it's less nut and more crunch.“After our nuts are shelled, roasted and undergo our patented maple process, there are remnants leftover from all the coating and nut residue that don't make it into the batches of whole hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds and pecans. Our family loves to use them as a sweet snack or topping for baked goods, breads, yogurt, puddings, oatmeal and more. We thought, why not turn them into a product for everyone to enjoy,” Burrow said.Furthering its pillar of eco-consciousness by growing, harvesting and producing on their family farm and sourcing local ingredients, Tilt Your Kilt nut toppers help reduce waste by turning the irresistibly delicious leftovers from the maple coating process into a must-have ingredient.Tilt Your Kilt's heavenly toppers will launch in Fall 2024 just in time for all that holiday baking. Each package contains flecks of nuts and coated maple crunch with only four ingredients or less (just the nut, seasoning and natural maple sugar). For every type of dish and occasion, whether folks crave something totally sweet, a little spicy or smoky, Tilt Your Kilt is available in the following flavors:.Salted Caramel Pecan.Original Pecan.Spicy Chocolate Hazelnut.Chipotle PecanTilt Your Kilt will be available online at JewelsUndertheKilt . Jewels Under the Kilt's other nut varieties are available at Fresh Market, department stores and specialty shops in the US, and across Canada at grocery stores, hotels and Hickory Farms. Customers can also enjoy Jewels online at JewelsUndertheKilt at Faire and Amazon .To learn about Jewels Under the Kilt, visit them online and @jewelsunderthekilt on Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Jewels Under the Kilt and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

