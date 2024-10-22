RAKEZ Strengthens Business Ties With Canada During Successful Roadshow

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ ) continues to build on its position as a premier destination for global investment, following a successful week-long roadshow across Canada. The initiative engaged Canadian businesses, showcasing the wide range of opportunities and strategic advantages that make Ras Al Khaimah a leading gateway for business expansion into the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and beyond.

RAKEZ team being felicitated by the Canada India Foundation

Throughout the roadshow, RAKEZ conducted numerous B2B meetings with Canadian companies looking to capitalise on Ras Al Khaimah's cost-efficient and low-tax business environment, as well as easy access to emerging markets in the MENA region. Given that the UAE was ranked as one of the leading destinations for Canadian exports in the MENA region in 2023, these meetings emphasised how establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah provides Canadian businesses with a strategic foothold to expand their operations and tap into new, growing markets.

A key highlight of the roadshow was an exclusive event held in collaboration with Canada India Foundation in Toronto. The event, hosted by the RAKEZ team, provided Canadian businesses with valuable insights into the wide range of investment opportunities and competitive advantages offered by Ras Al Khaimah. The Business Round Table and Networking Dinner created an ideal platform for Canadian companies to explore how establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah can help them tap into the growing markets of the MENA region.

Chirag Shah, President, Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, said, "The business event presented a unique opportunity for us to explore new avenues of collaboration and investment, focusing on the growing relationship between Canada, India, and Ras Al Khaimah. Indo-Canadian businesses are recognised worldwide for their innovation, entrepreneurship, and global perspective, making this roadshow an ideal platform for mutual exchange and partnership."

Commenting on the success of the roadshow, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ , said, "The response from Canadian businesses has been overwhelmingly positive. With bilateral trade between Canada and the UAE surpassing USD 2 billion, there is growing momentum to explore the vast opportunities available in Ras Al Khaimah. As an integral part of the UAE's thriving economy, Ras Al Khaimah serves as a strategic gateway for companies looking to expand into the region. Our goal is to strengthen economic ties between Canada and the UAE by facilitating investments that benefit both regions. We are committed to providing Canadian businesses with the support they need to successfully establish and grow in Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic economic zone."

In addition to the Toronto event, the roadshow featured a High Net-Worth Individual gathering and a networking session organised by the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce, where the President of the Indo-Canada Chamber emphasised the advantages of establishing a presence in Ras Al Khaimah.

The success of the roadshow further strengthens the economic ties between Canada and Ras Al Khaimah, with over 700 Canadian companies already thriving in RAKEZ. With its business-friendly environment and strategic location, RAKEZ remains committed to supporting Canadian businesses as they expand into the MENA region and beyond. As global interest continues to grow, RAKEZ stands as the gateway for innovation, business growth, and international collaboration.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.