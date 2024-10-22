Re-Elected Tunisian President Takes Oath Of Office

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TUNIS, Oct 22 (NNN-TAP) – Tunisia's re-elected President, Kais Saied, took an oath yesterday, at the Assembly of People's Representatives' headquarters, the Tunisian Parliament, in the capital, Tunis.

The plenary parliamentary session, broadcast on the state television Watanya 1, was attended by parliament deputies, members of the National Council of Regions and Districts, and senior officials.

In his speech, Saied pledged to safeguard the independence of the homeland and the integrity of its territory, respect the of the country and its legislation, and watch over its interests and owe it allegiance.

He emphasised that, combating terrorism and fighting corruption are critical challenges that must be addressed.

Saied also rejected any form of foreign interference in Tunisia's internal affairs, saying,“The sovereignty of Tunisia is a red line that must not be crossed.”

According to Article 92 of the Tunisian Constitution, the elected president takes an oath for a five-year term, before assuming office.

Saied has been re-elected for a second term, after winning 90.69 percent of the vote, in the presidential election held on Oct 6.

Tunisia holds presidential elections every five years, and the 66-year-old Saied has been in office since his election in 2019.– NNN-TAP

