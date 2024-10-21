Analysts: Countries Bordering Russia Largest Importers Of Finnish Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Arms exports from Finland last year reached record levels over the past 22 years in the country.

This is stated in a report by the Finnish think tank SaferGlobe, Ukrinform reports citing Yle .

It is noted that in 2023, Finland exported weapons worth 333 million euros. This amount is higher than ever in the history of SaferGlobe statistics since 2002.

The volume of civilian arms exports amounted to more than 141 million euros, and military products - more than 192 million euros.

The largest importers of Finnish military products were Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania. These countries accounted for more than half of military exports.

Shmyhal, Stubb discuss's military aid to Ukraine

In addition to the exports, last year Finland issued a record number of permits for the export of military products worth almost 670 million euros.

As Ukrinform reported, in September, Finland announced a new EUR 118 million aid package for Ukraine.

Photo: Patria