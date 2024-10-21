Top Events On October 22: Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Zomato Q2 Results, PM Modi's Russia Visit, IPO Launch, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events on October 22: PM Modi expected to be heading to Russia for the BRICS summit, President Murmu set to confer the National Water Awards, and key Q2 results about to be announced. Danish Power's record-breaking SME and ICICI Prudential's fund-raising plans will also take center stage.

PM Modi to visit Russia for BRICS summit on October 22-23

Prime Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia from October 22-23 to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of BRICS member states. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the significance of the summit, both for India and the global order, emphasizing BRICS' growing role in shaping international affairs.

| The week ahead: IMF and World Bank meeting, BRICS Summit, Zomato fundraiser President Murmu to confer 5th National Water Awards on October 22

President Droupadi Murmu will present the 5th National Water Awards 2023 in New Delhi on October 22. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has revealed 38 winners across nine categories, with Odisha winning the top prize for Best State. The awards aim to recognize significant contributions in water conservation and management, furthering the government's goal of creating a“Jal Samridh Bharat.”

| Bengaluru rains: IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka capital today Q2 results to be announced on October 22

Several major Indian companies, including Bajaj Finance , Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance , and Zomato , are set to release their Q2 financial results on October 22. This day will be critical for the stock market, with these announcements influencing investor sentiment across various sectors, from finance to tech.