Predictwind Announces IMOCA Partnership For Vendèe Globe 2024

- Founding Director, Jon BilgerAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global leader in marine weather forecasting, PredictWind , has announced its official partnership with IMOCA - one of the fastest and most exciting offshore yacht racing classes - to become the exclusive Weather Data Supplier for the Vendée Globe 2024.The 10th edition of the prestigious solo round-the-world sailing race will be bolstered by PredictWind's cutting-edge weather technology, enabling the fleet of IMOCA monohulls to navigate challenging weather conditions and maximise their chances of success on their epic 40,000km open ocean journey.This year, PredictWind will also bring fans into the Vendée Globe action thanks to a world-first Race Weather Centre where they can follow the race and predict routes, and a new Virtual Regatta Routing Tool which allows armchair sailors to test their own navigation skills through an exciting virtual race.“We're excited to support the Vendée Globe, the pinnacle of offshore racing, by delivering world-class weather insights,” said Jon Bilger, Founding Director at PredictWind.“This race is a testament to human endurance and skill, and we are honoured to play a role in helping these exceptional sailors succeed in their global challenge, alongside bringing fans into the heart of the action.”The Best Weather Data for the World's Best SailorsVendée Globe is renowned for its extreme challenges. As the official weather partner, PredictWind will provide advanced forecasting data to aid competitors in their strategy and better navigate the unpredictable conditions that the race presents. With world-leading weather data provided, all competitors will be well-equipped to make strategic decisions that enhance both safety and performance.About the Vendée GlobeThe Vendée Globe is the ultimate test in solo sailing, taking place every four years and known for its gruelling, non-stop, non-assisted route around the world. Competitors set sail from Les Sables-d'Olonne in France, navigating past the legendary capes of Good Hope, Leeuwin, and Horn before returning to the starting point. This race not only attracts elite sailors from across the globe but also inspires fans and fellow sailors with its unmatched combination of adventure, endurance, and resilience.World First Race Weather Centre for Vendée GlobePredictWind will bring fans into the action through a new Race Weather Centre where they can follow the Vendée Globe fleet in real-time and find out what weather conditions they will be sailing into. A world-first, the dedicated centre means viewers will be able to see the projected route of each boat calculated by PredictWind's world-leading Weather Routing technology and view data including boat speed, heading, and weather conditions, in real-time and in the future.Fans Can Compete in the Virtual Vendée GlobeThis year, fans will also be able to test their own navigation skills in the Virtual Vendée Globe, PredictWind's Virtual Regatta Routing Tool allowing armchair sailors to plot their optimal course and compete against others in this virtual race.PredictWind: Powering Precision Weather for Sailors Around the GlobePredictWind has long been the preferred weather app of choice for top sailing teams and race organisers worldwide. As the Official Weather Data Supplier for the Vendée Globe, it continues to revolutionise the way teams, sailors, race organisers and fans alike access critical weather information. For more information, visit .ENDSPlease find supporting imagery at the link here.About PredictWind:PredictWind is the world's leading provider of marine weather forecasts, offering unrivalled data accuracy and a range of innovative tools for sailors, cruisers, and offshore racers. With cutting-edge weather models, PredictWind enables sailors worldwide to make smarter, safer decisions on the water.About IMOCA:IMOCA is a premier offshore yacht racing class known for pushing the limits of innovation and performance. IMOCA class yachts are 60-foot monohulls designed for long-distance solo and crewed racing, including the iconic Vendée Globe.

