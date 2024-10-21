Hatcher+ Adds Qdeck's Qadvisor To Its FAAST Platform, Targeting Wealth Managers And Family Offices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The enhanced capabilities of the FAAST® platform, now with Qdeck's QAdvisor tool, showcasing real-time public analytics and insights.

Hatcher+ Partners with Qdeck to Enhance FAAST® with Advanced Public Market Analytics for Wealth Managers and Family Offices

SINGAPORE, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hatcher+ , a leading AI-powered developer and service integrator, today announced a partnership with Qdeck , a Bellevue-based application developer that uses AI to deliver real-time news, insights, and reports on public markets to wealth managers and their clients.The integration of Qdeck's unique QAdvisor tool into Hatcher's FAAST ® (Funds-as-a-Service Technology) platform will enable advanced public market portfolio and financial analytics capabilities to be accessed directly from the FAAST ecosystem, enabling regulated wealth managers and investors to access real-time insights, streamline decision-making, and optimize public market portfolio performance, further solidifying Hatcher+ as a comprehensive end-to-end investment technology platform.Additionally, Qdeck will serve as an official reseller of the FAAST platform, further expanding Hatcher+'s reach within the global financial services industry.Expanding Access to Real-Time Financial IntelligenceQAdvisor by Qdeck is an AI-powered financial advisory tool that offers clients advanced analytics, financial forecasting, and personalized investment insights.A key feature of Qdeck's integration is its focus on data security and AI transparency. Its patent-pending AI technology offers auditable sources to minimize hallucination risks (the generation of inaccurate or misleading information by AI models) - while ensuring customer data remains segregated and is not used for training, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of proprietary information. This makes QAdvisor a trusted tool for investors and fund managers.Hatcher+ Expands Reseller Network with QdeckAs part of this collaboration, Qdeck has also become an official reseller of Hatcher+'s FAAST platform. This strategic move strengthens Hatcher+'s position in the fund management technology space and further extends its reach through Qdeck's vast network of financial institutions, wealth managers, and family offices.By offering FAAST to its existing clientele, Qdeck will enable more investors to leverage Hatcher+'s advanced fund administration tools, including AI-driven deal origination, fund creation, and real-time reporting. This partnership aims to support the rapid digital transformation of fund management processes while expanding both companies' influence in the global financial services sector.John Sharp, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hatcher+, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:“We are delighted to be integrating Qdeck's innovative QAdvisor solution into our FAAST platform. This collaboration brings enhanced public portfolio intelligence to our clients, enabling more investors and family offices to experience the efficiency and power of AI and real-time intelligent information access.”Jagdeesh Prakasam, CEO of Qdeck, echoed this sentiment, stating: "Through our partnership with Hatcher+, we are revolutionizing financial advisory services by integrating our QAdvisor tool into their FAAST® platform. This collaboration empowers wealth managers with real-time insights and advanced analytics, streamlining their decision-making processes and optimizing portfolio performance. Our commitment to data security and AI transparency ensures that client information remains protected and that our insights are both reliable and auditable, establishing QAdvisor as a trusted resource for investors and fund managers alike."About Hatcher Plus Pte Ltd (Hatcher+)Hatcher+ develops innovative software applications and data models that power rapid fund creation, AI-driven deal analysis, intelligent capital deployment, and real-time management and administration of alternative investment vehicles. The Hatcher FAAST platform automates fund creation, management, and administration processes, and delivers real-time financial insights and reports for investors using advanced, AI-powered technologies. A leader in data-driven decision-making for GPs and family offices, Hatcher+ enables investors, VCs, and family offices to optimize their operations on behalf of their stakeholders, while promoting greater transparency, trust, and efficiency.About QdeckQdeck is an AI-powered financial platform that provides personalized financial advisory services through its solution, QAdvisor. Leveraging advanced analytics and AI, QAdvisor delivers real-time portfolio optimization, investment insights, and forecasting to investors, helping them make data-driven decisions and achieve their financial goals. Qdeck serves a diverse range of clients, including family offices, wealth managers, and institutional investors.For media inquiries, please contact:Deborah OverdeputChief Marketing Officer, Qdeck...

