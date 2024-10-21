Century Communities Launches Multiple New Communities In The Greater Nashville Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Century Communities, Inc.-a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced a significant expansion of new home offerings in the Greater Nashville area with several new communities: Slatewood in Murfreesboro (opening in November), Averitt Landing in Lebanon (under construction and now pre-selling), Canebrake at Hickory Hills in Old Hickory (under construction and now pre-selling), Morgan's Place in Ashland City (now selling), and Highland Reserves (now selling).
Aerial View of Morgan's Place by Century Communities | New Homes in Ashland City, TN
Calderwood Model Exterior | Highland Reserves by Century Communities | New Homes in Pleasant View, TN
Calderwood Model Kitchen | Nashville Metro New Homes by Century Communities
"We're very excited about these new communities, strategically located to meet the need for quality new homes in fast-growing locations around Greater Nashville," said Division President Zack Adler. "As we look ahead to the holiday season, it's a great time to take advantage of special offers and lock in your dream home."
Learn more about each community and view available homes at .
COMING SOON
Slatewood | Murfreesboro
Coming soon from the $700s
Grand Opening event on November 2
Single-family detached homes
Two-story floor plans
4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages
Up to 3,864 square feet
Covered patios, 3-bay garages and more included on select homes
Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Buchanan plan)
Location:
2725 Slatewood Way
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
615.942.2406
Learn more and join the community interest list at .
NOW SELLING
Averitt Landing | Lebanon
Under construction & now pre-selling from the low $500s
Dusty Boot tour on October 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Single-family detached homes
Two-story floor plans
4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages (side entry)
Up to 3,271 square feet
Within walking distance of Jones Brummett Elementary School
Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Calderwood plan)
Location (Tours by appointment only):
800 Averitt Lane
Lebanon, TN 37087
615.682.4240
Schedule a tour and view available homes at .
Canebrake at Hickory Hills | Old Hickory
Under construction & now pre-selling from the high $400s
Single-family detached homes
Two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Up to 3,271 square feet
Zoned for
Mt. Juliet Schools
Planned amenity center, pool and cabana
Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Atlas plan)
Location (Tours by appointment only):
5001 Lawler Lane
Old Hickory, TN 37138
615.913.8060
Schedule a tour and view available homes at .
Morgan's Place | Ashland City
Now selling from the high $300s
Single-family detached homes
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Up to 2,570 square feet
Large estate homesites adjacent to greenbelt and woods
Minutes from downtown Pleasant View and within convenient commuting distance of Nashville and
Clarksville
Model open for tour (Glenville plan)
Location:
117 Amy Road
Ashland City, TN 37015
615.538.1550
Schedule a tour and view available homes at .
Highland Reserves | Pleasant View
Now selling from the high $400s
Single-family detached homes
Two-story floor plans
4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages
Up to 3,271 square feet
1⁄2-acre
homesites in a prime location near I-24
Model open for tour (Calderwood plan)
Location:
2308 Beverly Gail Road
Pleasant View, TN 37146
615.795.2013
Schedule a tour and view available homes at .
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via
DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
