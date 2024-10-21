Century Communities Launches Multiple New Communities In The Greater Nashville Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top U.S. builder expands new home offerings in growing locations like Pleasant View, Lebanon and

Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc.-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced a significant expansion of new home offerings in the Greater Nashville area with several new communities: Slatewood in Murfreesboro (opening in November), Averitt Landing in Lebanon (under and now pre-selling), Canebrake at Hickory Hills in Old Hickory (under construction and now pre-selling), Morgan's Place in Ashland City (now selling), and Highland Reserves (now selling).

Aerial View of Morgan's Place by Century Communities | New Homes in Ashland City, TN

Calderwood Model Exterior | Highland Reserves by Century Communities | New Homes in Pleasant View, TN

Calderwood Model Kitchen | Nashville Metro New Homes by Century Communities

Continue Reading

"We're very excited about these new communities, strategically located to meet the need for quality new homes in fast-growing locations around Greater Nashville," said Division President Zack Adler. "As we look ahead to the holiday season, it's a great time to take advantage of special offers and lock in your dream home."

Learn more about each community and view available homes at .



COMING SOON

Slatewood | Murfreesboro

Coming soon from the $700s

Grand Opening event on November 2



Single-family detached homes

Two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 3,864 square feet

Covered patios, 3-bay garages and more included on select homes Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Buchanan plan)

Location:

2725 Slatewood Way

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

615.942.2406

Learn more and join the community interest list at .

NOW SELLING

Averitt Landing | Lebanon

Under construction & now pre-selling from the low $500s

Dusty Boot tour on October 22 from 3 to 5 p.m.



Single-family detached homes

Two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages (side entry)

Up to 3,271 square feet

Within walking distance of Jones Brummett Elementary School Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Calderwood plan)

Location (Tours by appointment only):

800 Averitt Lane

Lebanon, TN 37087

615.682.4240

Schedule a tour and view available homes at .



Canebrake at Hickory Hills | Old Hickory

Under construction & now pre-selling from the high $400s



Single-family detached homes

Two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 3,271 square feet

Zoned for

Mt. Juliet Schools

Planned amenity center, pool and cabana Model opening spring 2025 or earlier (Atlas plan)

Location (Tours by appointment only):

5001 Lawler Lane

Old Hickory, TN 37138

615.913.8060

Schedule a tour and view available homes at .



Morgan's Place | Ashland City

Now selling from the high $300s



Single-family detached homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Up to 2,570 square feet

Large estate homesites adjacent to greenbelt and woods

Minutes from downtown Pleasant View and within convenient commuting distance of Nashville and

Clarksville Model open for tour (Glenville plan)

Location:

117 Amy Road

Ashland City, TN 37015

615.538.1550

Schedule a tour and view available homes at .



Highland Reserves | Pleasant View

Now selling from the high $400s



Single-family detached homes

Two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2- to 3-bay garages

Up to 3,271 square feet

1⁄2-acre

homesites in a prime location near I-24 Model open for tour (Calderwood plan)

Location:

2308 Beverly Gail Road

Pleasant View, TN 37146

615.795.2013

Schedule a tour and view available homes at .



DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Tennessee.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED