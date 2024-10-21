AI Driving Market Transformation, STD Testing Market Projected To Grow By USD 32.37 Billion From 2024-2028 Due To Rising STD Prevalence - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global sexually transmitted (STD) testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 32.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of stds is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in rapid diagnosis of stds. However, limited healthcare services in developing regions poses a challenge. Key market players include AbbVie Inc., AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Everlywell Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Goffin Molecular Technologies, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LT Labs, Merck and Co. Inc., Ok Biotech Co Ltd., Priority STD Testing, QIAGEN NV, and RayBiotech Life Inc.. Continue Reading







Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., AdvaCare Pharma, BIOGENIX Inc. Pvt. Ltd., CTK Biotech Inc., Everlywell Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Goffin Molecular Technologies, Hangzhou Biotest Biotech, Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LT Labs, Merck and Co. Inc., Ok Biotech Co Ltd., Priority STD Testing, QIAGEN NV, and RayBiotech Life Inc.

The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing market is experiencing a notable transition from traditional laboratory methods to rapid point-of-care (POC) testing. POC HIV testing has gained significant acceptance due to its ability to overcome patient and provider barriers to routine screening. Self-testing for HIV through home HIV test kits or in-home settings is increasingly popular in developed countries. POC testing is enhanced by advancements in sensors, microsystems, and low-cost imaging technologies. Molecular diagnostics are another area of rapid advancement in STD testing. Nucleic acid assays, such as HCV RNA and HBV DNA analysis tests, are gaining popularity. Rapid HIV testing is also advancing, with some tests providing accurate results within 5 to 20 minutes. These advanced detection techniques fuel market growth. However, the lack of techniques to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) at early stages may hinder market growth. With over 150 types of HPV, it is challenging to diagnose the specific virus present. Currently, there are no blood tests for HPV diagnosis, leading to delays in diagnosis. Researchers are focusing on advancing diagnosis methods and developing human papillomavirus home-testing kits. The increasing research on biomarkers and recent advances are expected to ease the diagnosis process, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.



The Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) diagnostics market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising cases of HIV, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, and other infectious diseases. Health Organizations are focusing on spreading awareness about safe sexual intercourses to prevent the spread of STDs. Centralized laboratories and decentralized Point of Care (POC) testing are trending, with technological advancements in instruments, reagents, and kits. Global HIV and AIDS statistics remain a major concern, with an estimated 37.9 million people living with HIV in 2019. Market leaders like Quest Diagnostics dominate the landscape. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, reluctance toward testing due to fear, stigma, and privacy concerns, and the presence of contaminated and unclean testing sites pose challenges. Diagnostics for Hepatitis C virus, Human papillomavirus (HPV), Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, HPV, malaria, tuberculosis, and other STDs are in high demand. Homebased tests are gaining popularity for early disease detection. CTand NG tests are used for diagnosing Gonorrhea and Chlamydia. Market growth is also driven by the need for accurate and reliable testing for diseases like Syphilis and Hepatitis B.



In developing regions such as Asia and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), a significant portion of the population lacks adequate knowledge about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and access to proper healthcare facilities. This issue is attributed to insufficient financial and human resources for medical care, resulting in high HIV-infected populations. Developing countries like Kenya, Algeria, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh face challenges in providing efficient healthcare services due to a lack of technology, infrastructure, and skilled healthcare professionals. Additionally, stigma related to STD testing, such as misconceptions about HIV being a minor threat or embarrassment about physical examinations, leads to avoidance of testing and, consequently, untreated HIV cases. These factors contribute to increased HIV prevalence, resulting in high rates of mortality and morbidity, and may hinder the growth of the STD testing market in these regions during the forecast period. The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) diagnostics market faces several challenges in providing early and accurate detection. Centralized laboratories dominate the market, but

decentralized Point of Care (POC) testing is gaining popularity due to technological advancements. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies and reluctance toward testing due to fear, stigma, and privacy concerns hinder market growth. Hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home-based tests are key players, with STDs such as Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, HPV, malaria, tuberculosis, and others driving demand. Diagnostics kits from companies like BD COR MX play a crucial role in infectious disease detection. Negative patients and pregnant women are at risk of complications, making safe sexual intercourses and spreading awareness essential. Men who have sex with men (MSM) are a significant population at risk. CTand NG, Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, HPV, and other STDs require continuous monitoring and effective diagnostics to prevent spread and complications.

Segment Overview

This sexually transmitted disease (std) testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Laboratory testing device 1.2 POC testing device



2.1 Chlamydia

2.2 Gonorrhea

2.3 Syphilis

2.4 Trichomoniasis 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Laboratory testing device-

The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) testing market is a significant sector in healthcare. Providers offer various tests for conditions like Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, and Syphilis. These tests use methods such as urine, blood, or swab samples for detection. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment and prevention of complications. Market growth is driven by rising awareness, increasing prevalence, and advancements in testing technology. Providers focus on improving accessibility, affordability, and accuracy to meet the growing demand.

Research Analysis

The Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) testing market encompasses various infectious diseases, including HIV, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Hepatitis C virus, Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Human papillomavirus (HPV), and others. Health Organizations play a crucial role in raising awareness and promoting regular testing to combat the spread of these diseases. Centralized laboratories and diagnostic centers continue to dominate the market, but technological advancements have led to the rise of decentralized Point-of-Care (POC) testing and home-based tests. Early disease detection is key to effective treatment and prevention of complications. In addition to HIV/AIDS, STD diagnostics market covers other infectious diseases such as Malaria, Tuberculosis, and others. Infectious diseases like HIV, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis continue to pose significant health challenges, with HIV statistics revealing over 38 million people living with HIV globally. HPV is the most common viral infection, affecting an estimated 14 million new cases each year. The market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness, expanding patient base, and technological advancements.

Market Research Overview

The Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) testing market encompasses various Infectious Diseases, including HIV, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, Hepatitis C virus, Human papillomavirus (HPV), and others such as Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Trichomonas vaginalis, Hepatitis B, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. This market is primarily driven by the rising cases of STDs worldwide, technological advancements in Point-of-Care (POC) testing, and the need for early disease detection. Centralized laboratories and decentralized POC testing are the two main segments in the market. Technological advancements have led to the development of home-based tests for privacy concerns and the reluctance toward testing due to stigma and fear. Key factors hindering market growth include unfavorable reimbursement policies and public health initiatives focusing on safe sexual intercourses and spreading awareness. Companies offer various diagnostics kits and instruments for laboratory testing in hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers. Some of the common STDs, such as HIV/AIDS, HPV, and Syphilis, have significant implications for pregnancy complications and long-term health consequences. MSM (Men who have Sex with Men) are a particularly vulnerable population for many STDs. The market for STD diagnostics is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing incidence of these diseases and the need for early and accurate diagnosis.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Laboratory Testing Device

POC Testing Device

Disease Type



Chlamydia



Gonorrhea



Syphilis



Trichomoniasis

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

