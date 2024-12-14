Donald Trump Vows To Eliminate 'Very Costly' Daylight Saving Time In US. What Is DST?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald announced on Friday that the Party will push to eliminate daylight saving time (DST), a practice he criticized as“inconvenient” and“very costly to our Nation," as per Reuters.

"The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate Daylight Saving Time, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn't!" Trump wrote on social media.“Daylight Saving Time is inconvenient, and very costly to our Nation,” the report added.

What is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time, which shifts clocks forward by one hour during the summer months to maximize daylight in the evenings, has been implemented across most of the United States since the 1960s. However, the practice has faced growing scrutiny in recent years.

While some lawmakers favor staying on standard time year-round, others advocate for making DST permanent to extend daylight hours during the winter months. A third group prefers maintaining the current system of biannual clock changes.

President Joe Biden has not publicly taken a stance on the issue, the report added.

In March 2022, the US Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent. However, the legislation stalled in the House of Representatives after lawmakers failed to reach a consensus. In March 2023, a bipartisan group of senators renewed their push for permanent DST, but Congress has not held any hearings on the matter in over two years.

Supporters of permanent daylight saving time argue that brighter evenings during winter months would promote economic activity and reduce energy consumption. They also point to potential safety benefits, including fewer road accidents during evening commutes.

Critics, however, caution that darker mornings could endanger children walking to school and disrupt daily routines. Opponents of DST altogether highlight the health impacts of changing clocks twice a year, including sleep disturbances, stress, and an increased risk of heart issues.

Daylight saving time was first implemented in the US during World War II to conserve energy. It returned in 1973 during the oil embargo as an energy-saving measure but proved unpopular with the public and was repealed a year later.

Since 2015, around 30 states have proposed or passed legislation to end the biannual clock changes, with many requiring neighboring states to adopt similar measures before implementation.