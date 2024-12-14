EVKS Elangovan, Ex-TN Congress Chief, Dies At 75, Was Hospitalised Due To Lung-Related Issue
Date
12/14/2024 1:25:25 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) EVKS Elangovan Elangovan, former Tamil Nadu congress President, passed away at a private hospital in Chennai today, Saturday (December 14). EVKS Elangovan was 75 year old and had been hospitalised due to a lung-related issue, Tamil Nadu Congress said in a statement. The party said EVKS Elangovan was undergoing intensive treatment for more than two weeks.
(This is a breaking news report, more details are being added)
MENAFN14122024007365015876ID1108992270
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.