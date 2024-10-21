Greenland Launches The Montecarlo Housing Project For Employee Wellbeing In Urabá

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The GreenLand Foundation promotes the construction of a housing project designed to benefit more than 80 families of its employees in Urabá.

ENVIGADO, SPAIN, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In line with its mission to cultivate well being for the people and communities surrounding the GreenLand Group, the GreenLand Foundation proudly announces the launch of the Montecarlo Housing Project, a special initiative designed for the employees of the group's companies located in Urabá, Colombia.

This project aims not only to provide a home but also to directly contribute to the development and stability of the employees' families, reaffirming GreenLand Group's social and business commitment.

The Montecarlo Housing Project: A Space Designed for GreenLand Families

The Montecarlo housing project has been conceived as an innovative and welcoming urbanization, created especially for the employees of GreenLand in Urabá.

Through this effort, the GreenLand Foundation focuses on offering not just a physical living space but a home filled with opportunities and comfort for its employees and their families.

With a modern and functional design, the project will build 82 semi-detached houses, each with 2 bedrooms, living/dining room, kitchen, a bathroom, laundry area, and shared spaces designed for families to enjoy together.

“More than 80 families from our operations in Urabá, Colombia, will benefit from this housing project, which materializes our commitment to providing an environment where they can build a prosperous future,” said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main leader of the GreenLand Group.

He also emphasized that the GreenLand Foundation would continue to provide support in areas such as health, nutrition, sports, and education.

Integral Support for a Realized Dream

The GreenLand Group stands out for its holistic approach to employee wellbeing, and the Montecarlo Project is a prime example of this.

Through the GreenLand Foundation, employees can access housing subsidies ranging from COP 70 million to COP 100 million as part of the company's commitment to making homeownership a reality for its staff.

The company also provides ongoing assistance throughout the process, helping employees with the paperwork needed to apply for additional government subsidies or loans from family compensation funds.

Construction of the Montecarlo Project will begin in the second half of 2025, with the homes being delivered in the first half of 2026. With a total investment of COP 15 billion, the project represents a significant commitment to the future of families in Urabá.

More than just numbers, this investment reflects GreenLand's mission to create sustainable communities, improve the quality of life of its employees, and strengthen family ties by providing a suitable environment in which to live.

Wellbeing as a Priority: GreenLand's Mission

The Montecarlo Project is a tangible example of GreenLand Foundation's philosophy: a constant focus on the wellbeing of its employees and their families, ensuring not just adequate housing but also providing the necessary support to overcome barriers to homeownership.

Very few companies undertake complete urbanization projects for their employees, and even fewer offer continuous support to help secure financing and subsidies. GreenLand, through its Foundation GreenLand, stands out with a vision that places human wellbeing at the heart of its actions.

“Our commitment to our employees' wellbeing goes beyond the workplace. We firmly believe that the stability and quality of life of our employees' families are essential to building a strong community in Urabá, one that contributes to the social development of the region,” said Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main leader of the GreenLand Group.“With the Montecarlo Project, we are taking another step toward our mission of providing a future full of opportunities for every member of the GreenLand Group.”

Indeed, the Montecarlo Project is a reflection of GreenLand Foundation's holistic approach to territorial development and building a more equitable society.

Each house is more than just a physical space: it represents a place where families can grow, create memories, and feel secure. GreenLand aspires to make each home a center of unity, development, and wellbeing, where families can find the conditions necessary to thrive.

