Derrick Solano Launches New Podcast: Unbreakable Raw, Real, And Unfiltered

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The unfiltered truth of survival, resilience, and redemption. No bullshit-just raw stories and real talk from Derrick Solano's life.

- Derrick SolanoLAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Derrick SolanoWebsite:Podcast URL:YouTube: @DerrickAlternative Rock Artist Derrick Solano Launches“Unbreakable” Podcast – Sharing His Raw Truth, Survival, and Resilience Through StorytellingDerrick Solano, alternative rock artist and survivor of unimaginable trauma, is proud to announce the launch of his new podcast, "Unbreakable: The Derrick Solano Podcast." Available now on Spotify and other streaming platforms, Unbreakable offers listeners an unfiltered, raw journey into Derrick's life-where survival isn't guaranteed but fighting back is the only option.Through this podcast, Derrick brings his real-life struggles to light, pulling no punches as he shares stories of being abandoned at two years old, surviving the broken foster care system, losing his son in a devastating legal battle, and battling addiction that nearly cost him everything. Music became his salvation, but even that came from the darkest of places.“This podcast isn't just talk-it's my life, laid bare,” says Derrick.“I've been through hell and back, and I'm not here to sugarcoat anything. If you've been through the fire and need to know there's a way out, this is for you.”With each episode, Unbreakable takes listeners deep into the heart of Derrick's battles and victories. Whether it's recounting the pain of losing his son or how music helped him survive his own self-destruction, Derrick's voice offers solidarity for those who feel like the world has tried to break them time and time again.“My goal with this podcast is to reach people who feel alone in their pain. I want them to know they're not alone-and that no matter how many times life tries to take you down, you can stand back up.”Listeners can subscribe to Unbreakable: The Derrick Solano Podcast on Spotify, with new episodes released regularly. Derrick is also continuing his journey through music, where his latest single, "I Won't Break," echoes the message of his podcast-defiance and survival.For more on Derrick's journey, upcoming projects, and episodes, visit .Links:Podcast URL:Website:YouTube Channel: @DerrickAbout Derrick SolanoDerrick Solano is an alternative rock artist and writer who has transformed his deepest struggles into art. Born into chaos, abandoned at two, and raised in a broken system, Derrick uses his music and storytelling to connect with others who have faced similar battles. His podcast, Unbreakable, serves as a platform for sharing real stories of survival, resilience, and personal transformation. For more information, visit .#UnbreakablePodcast #DerrickSolano #AlternativeRock #SurvivalStories #RawTruth #OvercomingTrauma #AddictionRecovery #FightBack #NoFilter #NewPodcast

