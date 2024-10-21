Army Continues To Hold Commemorate Events On 1962 Indo-China War

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Oct 21 (IANS) The Indian continue to commemorative the heroic actions of the who laid down their lives while guarding the nation during the India-China War of 1962, by organising an enlightening lecture on the war for the students at a school in Tinsukia district of Assam on Monday.

The Army during the past few days has been organising a series of events to commemorate the sacrifice of the brave hearts of the Army in the India-China 1962 war.

On Monday, in an initiative to engage young minds, the Indian Army conducted an enlightening lecture on the 1962 war for 120 students at DPG High School in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

A defence spokesman said that the lecture illustrated various aspects of the conflict, including the historical context, strategic relevance and the geopolitical issues related to the war.

A detailed account of the challenges faced by the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict, which included inhospitable terrain, limited resources and strategic miscalculations was discussed, he said.

The lecture emphasised the bravery and resilience of soldiers of the Indian Army, despite an overwhelming number of adversaries that further led to essential reforms in military preparedness and the strategic outlook of the country.

The interactive session also highlighted the ongoing relevance of these lessons in the current scenario, particularly in light of India's contemporary security challenges along its northern borders, the spokesman added.

The lecture provided a rare opportunity for students to connect with India's military history and better understand the strategic challenges that shape national security.

The event concluded with an engaging question-answer session where students posed thoughtful questions about India's defence strategy, showcasing their keen interest in national security affairs.

The Army organised a befitting commemorative program on Sunday in two Manipur districts to pay homage to the gallant actions of the soldiers who laid down their lives while guarding the nation during the India-China War of 1962.

The spokesman said that one commemorative program was held at Khurkul in Imphal West District while another one was organised in the Bethel High School in Moreh, Tengnoupal District, which shares a border with Myanmar.

The events were conducted to ignite a sense of patriotism and reverence for the Indian armed forces.