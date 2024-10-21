SALT. Optics Partners With A Walk On Water To Host“We Are Surf Therapy” Event In Newport Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SALT. Optics is proud to announce its partnership with A Walk On Water (AWOW) for the“We Are Surf Therapy” event, taking place on November 2, 2024 at Blackies North Jetty, Newport Beach. This event marks the return of AWOW to Newport Beach, where surf therapy will be provided for children with special needs and their families in a day filled with joy, healing, and connection.Registered families will begin arriving at 8:00 AM, with activities including four surf sessions, two trophy ceremonies, and creative spaces such as a music tent and an art tent for children. Each family will be greeted by volunteers and paired with an athlete chaperone to ensure a seamless, enjoyable experience. Lunch and water will be provided, and many children will have the opportunity to surf for the first time.SALT. Optics is proud to host the event, contributing both monetary and product donations while assisting with event setup. Members of the SALT. team, along with staff from the nearby SALT. Optometry store, will be on-site to support the event and connect with the community to provide surf therapy, activities, counsel and support free of charge by AWOW.SALT. Optics first partnered with AWOW in 2015, but CEO Aaron Behle has had a long-standing friendship with AWOW Co-founder Steven Lippman. This shared connection has evolved over the years, aligning both organizations in their commitment to fostering human connection and recognizing the healing power of the ocean.“Our mission at SALT. is to make positive and inspirational human connections-salt of the earth people. We have chosen to support A Walk On Water given our shared roots in coastal California and our common belief in the unique healing powers of the ocean. We are proud to be a long-term supporter of AWOW and to host this year's inaugural surf therapy event in our own backyard in Newport Beach,” said Aaron Behle, CEO of SALT. Optics.Jason Wolk, Board Member and Co-founder of AWOW, echoed the sentiment:“We're thrilled to partner with SALT. Optics for our Newport Beach event! This collaboration highlights the power of surf therapy and supports our mission to bring inclusivity, respite and therapy to families with special needs adults and children. Together with SALT., we're crafting an unforgettable day that celebrates resilience and connection to the ocean.”SALT. Optics plans to continue its partnership with AWOW, hosting at least one event annually and providing support for future initiatives. Attendees are invited to explore SALT.'s full collection at SALT. Optometry located at 3417 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663, or online at saltoptometry. To support A Walk On Water's mission, donations can be made at awalkonwater. Event images will also be posted here .About SALT. OpticsSALT. Optics is a Southern California premium eyewear brand committed to quality construction and timeless design inspired by effortless beauty. Each pair of lenses is crafted in Japan using high-quality materials, from premium acetate to Japanese aerospace-grade titanium. Their sunglasses have been seen on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, and more. SALT. Optics is available to shop online at saltoptics and in-store.About A Walk On WaterSince launching in 2012, A Walk On Water (AWOW) has served thousands of children with unique needs, and their families through transformative Surf Therapy. AWOW Surf Therapy is uniquely built on the concept of including the entire family in a connection to the healing powers of the ocean and our natural world. By creating positive, uplifting, and empowering experiences, we are rewriting the expectation of what“therapy” can be. You can find more information at awalkonwater.

