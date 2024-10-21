Waterstone, Tebow Group And Caplin Ventures Partner To Launch Faith-Led Tech Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New WaterStone Impact Fund aims to assist donors in growing their giving funds by facilitating in faith-led tech startups through a partnership with the Tebow Group and Caplin Ventures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WaterStone, a Christian foundation renowned for its faith-based planning and charitable giving, announced today the launch of the WaterStone Impact Fund, established through an innovative partnership with The Tebow Group-founded by former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow-and Caplin Ventures, a family office headed by Ricky Caplin. The fund was created to provide a unique opportunity for a broad range of investors -including traditional limited partners and those with Donor-Advised Funds-to contribute to faith-led investments in technology startups.

A talent management firm, purposeful investing firm, technology accelerator and creative agency, The Tebow Group grew out of Tim and Demi Tebow's combined passion to foster and develop companies, brands, investments, and people who align with their shared vision to make a positive impact in the world. The Tebow Group's mission is to fuel and amplify faith, hope, and love.

The new WaterStone Impact Fund will provide a unique opportunity for a broad range of investors -including traditional limited partners and those with Donor-Advised Funds-to contribute to faith-led investments in technology startups.

Caplin Ventures is a first-generation investment firm with the sole focus of building community-impactful, best-in-class companies. The firm's strategy is to invest in early-stage, cutting-edge opportunities, guiding each venture with the leadership, resources, and capital necessary to achieve unrivaled success and self-sustainability.

Continue Reading

"WaterStone has always worked to support donors and amplify giving. That's why we're excited to partner with The Tebow Group in this new initiative and eager to watch it bear fruit," said Ken Harrison, CEO of WaterStone. "The fact that our donors can do that while also supporting the work of the Tim Tebow Foundation and mentor faith-led founders makes this a fantastic opportunity from every perspective."

Fueling tech startups is only a part of what makes the fund unique, however, a portion of the fund's carried interest will be channeled to the Tim Tebow Foundation, a non-profit that focuses on the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation, orphan care and prevention, profound medical needs and special needs ministry in over 95 countries worldwide.

"As technology evolves and impacts human flourishing worldwide, we believe faith-led founders have a unique role in advancing these initiatives," said Joel Chakra, Managing Partner of the WaterStone Impact Fund and The Tebow Group. "The fund will serve as a bridge between faith and finance, enabling us to strategically invest in

ventures that fuel faith, hope and love, while also giving back to causes that align with biblical values. With AI, automation, and robotics at the forefront of innovation, this partnership is an exciting step forward to support both economic growth and the life-changing work of the Tim Tebow Foundation."

Tim Tebow, former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, with his wife, Demi-Leigh-a former Miss Universe, author, speaker, and human rights advocate-are the driving forces behind the for-profit Tebow Group, which the two founded out of a shared passion for purposeful investing and social impact.

"Millions of vulnerable children and adults are trapped in horrific cycles of trafficking, exploitation, and abuse. It's one of the greatest evils in our world today, and we can't sit by and do nothing. We have to act. That means pouring our time and resources into fighting for people who can't fight for themselves," Tim said.

"As a management team, we are committed to leveraging the general partner carried interest generated by the WaterStone Impact Fund to make life-saving resources available, empowering us to expand the mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation and reach even more children and families who are in desperate need."

The fund will be led by a distinguished team, including Tommy Martin and Ricky Caplin, alongside the Tebows and Joel Chakra. Martin, CEO of the Tebow Group and General Partner of Mammoth Scientific VC, will serve as a strategic advisor. A Harvard Business School alumnus, Martin has guided more than 35 companies as an owner or angel investor in healthcare, fintech and real estate and was called a top 40 under 40 industry 'visionary' in 2014 by Investment News. Caplin, Founder and Chairman of Caplin Ventures, brings extensive entrepreneurial experience to the fund as a General Partner alongside Tim Tebow. He previously served as CEO of The HCI Group, where he led its successful merger with Tech Mahindra in 2017, transforming the combined entity into a global leader in digital healthcare. A recipient of the Ernst & Young Florida Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Caplin has been nationally recognized for his business and civic contributions, including being named a "Rising Star of the Profession" by Consulting Magazine and a Top 75 Leader in Healthcare by Advantage Magazine.

"As Christians, we are called to be good stewards of our financial resources, using them to make a meaningful impact. Because of our large network of industry experts, we know we can add deep expertise and insights to help these companies generate extraordinary results," Caplin said. "We hope this fund can serve as an example that inspires the next generation of faith-led founders and investors."

WaterStone has long been known for its integration of Christian values into financial strategies, offering donor-advised funds and transforming complex assets like business interest and real estate into charitable gifts. These funds provide donors with tax benefits while aligning their charitable contributions with Christian principles.

About WaterStone

WaterStone is a Christian foundation that comes alongside givers, advisors and ministries to provide trusted counsel and innovative giving strategies. Our expertise is working with business owners and stewards of family wealth to unlock the giving potential of their non-cash assets like real estate, business interests, oil and gas and agricultural commodities. Through WaterStone, families can multiply their giving impact for the Kingdom, minimize taxes, and heighten the joy of generosity. WaterStone gives away more than $3 million a week in grants to charities that make a difference.

About The Tebow Group

The Tebow Group is a talent management firm, purposeful investing firm, technology accelerator, and creative agency. The Tebow Group grew out of Tim and Demi Tebow's combined passion to foster and develop companies, brands, investments, and people who align with their shared vision to make a positive impact in the world. The Tebow Group's mission is to fuel and amplify faith, hope, and love.

About

Caplin Ventures

Founded in 2018, Caplin Ventures is a first-generation investment firm with the sole focus of building community-impactful, best-in-class companies. Our strategy is to invest in early-stage, cutting-edge opportunities, guiding each venture with the leadership, resources, and capital necessary to achieve unrivaled success and self-sustainability.

SOURCE WaterStone

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED