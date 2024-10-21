Jeep® Brand Enhances Affordability Of Iconic Grand Cherokee Lineup For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Starting at $37,035 U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), the 2025 Jeep® Grand Cherokee lineup is now available at dealerships nationwide

Fifth generation of the most awarded SUV ever offers improved affordability with pricing reductions for all 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6-powered models - all 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo models now start under $40,000 Continue Reading







The 2025 Jeep® Grand Cherokee offers enhanced affordability to U.S. customers for the 2025 model year, with a starting MSRP of $37,035. A renowned, global symbol of capability, technology, and comfort in the premium SUV segment, Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most-awarded SUV ever and offered in two-row, three-row, and 4xe plug-in hybrid models. A renowned, global symbol of capability, technology and comfort in the premium SUV segment, Jeep® Grand Cherokee now offers enhanced affordability for U.S. customers for the 2025 model year with a starting MSRP of $37,035.

"The Jeep brand is dedicated to offering an enviable combination of unmatched off-road capability, freedom of choice and exceptional value," said Bob

Broderdorf, senior vice president of Jeep North America. "By making the 2025 Grand Cherokee more affordable, including all Laredo models under $40,000 MSRP, the Jeep ownership experience of the most awarded SUV ever is even more accessible."

Today's Jeep Grand Cherokee family includes the iconic two-row model and the three-row Grand Cherokee

L, introduced with this fifth generation. The plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has earned a spot as the second best-selling PHEV in the country, behind only Jeep Wrangler 4xe, by offering customers a unique package of capability, efficiency and premium features. The electrified Grand Cherokee boasts an impressive 56 MPGe, 25 miles of all-electric range and is the only Grand Cherokee model to be offered in the ultimate off-road trim, the Trailhawk 4xe.

Pricing for the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup (plus $1,795 destination):



2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee (two-row)

MODEL

MSRP

Laredo 4x2

$37,035 Laredo 4x4

$39,035 Limited 4x2

$42,905 Limited 4x4

$44,905 Overland 4x4

$56,995 Summit 4x4

$58,560

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (three-row)

MODEL

MSRP

Laredo 4x2

$39,035 Laredo 4x4

$41,035 Limited 4x2

$44,905 Limited 4x4

$46,905 Overland 4x4

$58,995 Summit 4x4

$60,560

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

MODEL

MSRP

Limited 4x4

$60,490 Trailhawk 4x4

$66,185 Overland 4x4

$73,480 Summit 4x4

$74,670

From the moment the Jeep brand introduced the Grand Cherokee in 1992, by literally driving the SUV up the steps of

Cobo Hall in Detroit and smashing through a glass window, signifying the breakthrough premium SUV, it set a new industry benchmark and quickly became synonymous with upscale design and uncompromised capability. The current, fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 2021 and leads the full-size SUV segment, building on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever. All Jeep Grand Cherokee models are manufactured in Detroit, Michigan, USA.



Jeep Wave



Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with exciting benefits and perks, including worry-free maintenance at no additional cost. Jeep Wave was created to bring owners steadfast care and dedicated support. All Jeep brand vehicles and trims, including all trims of the 2025 Jeep Compass, are automatically enrolled upon purchase.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep® is the authentic SUV brand that delivers legendary off-road capability, interior refinement, high-tech features and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into the new 4x4. All Jeep brand vehicles in North America will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

