Gujarat: CID Seizes Contraband Valued At Rs 4.63 Lakh, 14 Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) Surat, Oct 22 (IANS) Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cell carried out a raid in the Magdalla area of Surat, leading to the arrest of 14 individuals, including five men and nine women.

An official said that the group was found in possession of hybrid marijuana, MD drugs, and foreign liquor bottles during the raid at Jalaram Kutir.

He said that authorities seized a total of 9.31 grams of mephedrone (MD drugs) valued at Rs 93,100, 22.83 grams of hybrid marijuana worth ₹68,490, and seven incomplete bottles of foreign liquor, including brands like Blenders Pride and Royal Challenge, valued at Rs 3,311.

“Additionally, 13 mobile phones, cigarettes, and an electric weighing scale were recovered. The total value of the seized items amounted to Rs 4,63,000,” the official said.

He added that among those arrested were the flat's owner, Amitkumar Attarsingh Yadav, along with accomplices Pigal Jayeshbhai Patel, Hardeep Pranshankar Chakraborty, Harshal Jayendrabhai Mohite, Viral Kanubhai Tank, and nine women. The flat was being used for illegal drug and liquor parties.

“The raid also identified three key suspects, Sandeep, Ayaz Patel, and Pravak Rosha, who are currently absconding. The CID Crime branch has filed a case under the NDPS Act of 1985 and the Prohibition Act,” the official said.

He added that the nine women arrested are residents of Gujarat and other states.

“The authorities are continuing their investigation to track down the remaining suspects and further understand the scale of this illegal operation,” he further added.

In May 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) released data showing that Gujarat contributed nearly one-third of the total value of narcotics seized across India. Between March 1 and May 18, 2024, the ECI reported drug seizures worth Rs 3,958.85 crore, which constituted nearly 45 per cent of the total value of all seized items, amounting to Rs 8,889 crore. Gujarat alone accounted for Rs 1,187.8 crore or about 30 per cent of these drug seizures.

The ECI attributed this surge to enhanced vigilance and robust enforcement actions targeting inducements, including drugs and psychotropic substances.

"Continuous monitoring, precise data interpretation, and active participation of enforcement agencies have led to this significant spurt in seizures," said the ECI.