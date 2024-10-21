Amir, Italian Prime Minister Witness The Exchange Of A Number Of Mou

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Rome, Italy: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime of the Italian Republic HE Giorgia Meloni witnessed today the exchange of a number of memoranda of understanding and cooperation between the of the two countries, where they witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the of Commerce and in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy in the Italian Republic, regarding cooperation in promoting direct investment, a memorandum of understanding between Qatar and the Italian Ministry of Tourism regarding cooperation in the field of tourism, and a declaration of intent regarding cooperation in the field of culture between the Museums Authority in the State of Qatar and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

HH the Amir and HE the Prime Minister also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between Barzan Holding and Fincantieri regarding strategic cooperation to produce Omega radar in the State of Qatar, and a memorandum of understanding between Investment Holding and Saatchi regarding the cooperation strategy with Saatchi in Qatar.

The exchange ceremony at Villa Doria Pamphili Palace in the capital, Rome, was attended by Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.