Signature Aviation Expands Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offering At Six New Locations

Orlando, FL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the expansion of its blended sustainable aviation (SAF) offering to six new locations across the United States following a blended SAF supply agreement with Valero Marketing and Supply Company (Valero), a subsidiary of Valero Corporation (NYSE: VLO).

The announcement further reinforces Signature's leadership in environmental stewardship within the broader aviation community. Effective in January 2025, SAF will be available at Signature's locations at:



Dallas Love Field (DAL)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Opa-Locka Executive Airport (OPF)

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Teterboro Airport (TEB)

This expansion extends Signature's SAF availability to 23 total locations, including 8 of the 10 largest private aviation markets in the U.S. Along with full blended SAF availability at all California locations and several west coast bases, Signature offers blended SAF at 6 locations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The supply agreement with Valero will allow Signature to bring a supply of blended SAF to a growing number of locations across the U.S. Gulf Coast and East Coast and will see up to 58 million gallons of blended SAF added to the Signature network for 2025 in furtherance of the company's ongoing sustainability efforts. The SAF offering provided by Signature at these additional locations will include 35% neat SAF and 65% conventional jet fuel.

“Signature is thrilled to announce the expansion of our SAF offering to some of our key locations during such a transformative year for the company,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer at Signature Aviation.“By collaborating with suppliers like Valero and responding directly to the needs of our guests, we're ensuring more blended SAF availability across our network. This expansion is another example of the leadership role we've taken in helping to build the most comprehensive SAF supply chain in aviation.”

The news builds on several significant announcements surrounding Signature's sustainability goals in 2024. The business was recently awarded a Green Power Leadership Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency as a result of its commitment to renewable electricity and advancing the nation's green power market.

Signature recently passed the 40 million mark in terms of blended SAF gallons pumped and announced that its LAX terminal has become only the second private aviation terminal globally, after Signature's San Francisco International Airport (SFO) location, to offer a 100 percent supply of blended SAF.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit .

