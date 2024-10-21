Haunt Introduces The Arachnid Collection With A Global Giveaway Of The Throne

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Throne, Arachnid Collection by Haunt

Arachnid Side Table by Haunt

Arachnid Bed by Haunt

Haunt reveals Arachnid, its newest Gothic Fantasy collection, with a thrilling contest to win The Throne, starting this Halloween.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Haunt, the renowned creator of bespoke Gothic Fantasy furniture , proudly announces the launch of its latest collection, Arachnid, available this Halloween. Celebrating the release, Haunt is hosting a worldwide contest, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to win The Throne, a signature piece from the new collection.The Arachnid collection continues Haunt's tradition of blending ancient craftsmanship with innovative design. The Throne, and every piece in the collection, is intricately hand-carved from the finest mahogany, reflecting the dark, enchanting allure synonymous with the Haunt brand. Crafted by master artisans, each furniture piece promises to transform any space with a touch of Gothic sophistication.Aligning with the launch, Haunt's global contest offers fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of this exclusive collection by winning The Throne. The competition kicks off on Halloween 2024, inviting Gothic and fantasy enthusiasts to participate in a celebration of design and creativity.To commemorate the launch, Haunt is offering a limited-time sale from October 1 to November 30, 2024. Shoppers will receive 15% off individual items priced over $1,000 USD, or 20% off for packages of three or more items, with each item also priced at a minimum of $1,000. The sale includes complimentary shipping options and an interest-free payment plan, making these luxurious pieces more accessible to a broader audience.About HauntLed by Australian visionary Kira, Haunt has distinguished itself as a leader in the Gothic Fantasy furniture market. The brand is celebrated for its unique ability to fuse historical craftsmanship with modern luxury. Haunt's commitment to sustainability is evident in its use of eco-friendly materials, including mahogany and premium synthetic fabrics, ensuring that every creation is not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible.For more details about the Arachnid collection, the contest, or to benefit from the promotional sale, please visit Haunt's website at or get in touch via ....

Ben Gardner

Haunt

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.