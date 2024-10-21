Dokubaku: Growing Platform For Documentary Filmmakers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

DokuBaku International Documentary Festival has become an important event for celebrating documentary filmmaking.

Each film presented at Dokubaku makes it possible for audiences to explore diverse perspectives, gaining insights into topics that may otherwise remain overlooked.

Established in 2017, DokuBaku has become a leading for documentary films, promoting discussions on important social issues.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , Imam Hasanov, the founder and artistic director of the DokuBaku Film Festival, reflects on the festival's journey, its mission, and its vision for the future.

Q: Can you tell us about the inspiration behind starting DokuBaku Film Festival? What are the main goals of the festival?

A: DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival was established out of a deep passion for showcasing the power of documentary films to a broader audience in Azerbaijan and beyond. Since its inception in 2017, the festival has served as a platform not only for presenting high-quality documentaries but also for sparking important dialogues on both global and local issues that resonate with people worldwide. It aims to bring together filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the community, offering new perspectives through documentary storytelling.

The main objectives of DokuBaku are to promote and spread the art of documentary filmmaking, raise awareness about critical issues, and foster critical thinking and meaningful discussions. Each year, the festival selects themes that align with the most pressing concerns of our time, such as human rights, climate change, women's rights, children's rights, and more. Through a combination of film screenings, masterclasses, and special events, DokuBaku strives to empower local audiences and inspire young filmmakers, emphasising the transformative role documentary films play in shaping opinions and driving positive social change.

For its 2024 edition, the theme 'iCosmos' focuses on the idea that our personal worlds (microcosms) are interconnected with the larger universe (macrocosm), highlighting the deep interrelation between our inner consciousness and the external environment. This theme encourages reflection on our journey through time and space while emphasising the urgent need for global warming awareness, green initiatives, and sustainable practices. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard Mother Planet Earth for future generations-a perfect time to explore new dimensions and perspectives!

Q: How has the festival evolved since its inception?

A: The journey of the festival actually began with the screenings of my film "Holy Cow" across Azerbaijan, Baku, the regions, and almost everywhere in Georgia. The idea of creating this festival came to me during our tour around Georgia, in Tbilisi.

Our first screenings took place in pubs, bars, cafes, clubs, and theatres. Now, we've come a long way from those early days. I wouldn't just say that the festival has evolved-it's the world around us that's changing rapidly, sometimes almost overwhelmingly. This transformation inevitably influences us as well.

We've journeyed through almost eight years, which is a significant milestone for a festival like ours. I won't dwell on the challenges I've faced along the way, but I want to express my gratitude for everything that has happened and to everyone who contributed to making this festival a reality.

As we step into a new era with a fresh understanding of our world and the universe, I believe it's essential to appreciate every moment, embrace joy, welcome new experiences, and never give up.

I think the festival is still growing and evolving, just as I am. As I grow, the festival grows with me, and this is only the beginning of an infinite journey. We look to the future with a mindset rooted in the present, ready to embrace whatever comes next.

Q: Is there a distinctive approach to audience outreach and engagement at DokuBaku that separates it from other film festivals?

A: DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival stands out with its cinematic vision and unique approach to audience engagement, creating a powerful bridge between global documentary cinema and the local community. What sets DokuBaku apart is its unwavering focus on themes that resonate deeply with both local and international issues, such as human rights, climate change, and social justice. The festival is more than a showcase of films-it's a catalyst for inspiring meaningful conversations and sparking action.

DokuBaku's strategy to foster this connection goes beyond the screen. Through masterclasses, filmmaker meetups, and special events, the festival cultivates a space where young filmmakers and the local audience can interact directly with documentary storytellers from around the world. Collaborations with venues like Yarat, Yay Gallery, Kapellhaus, Nizami Cinema, and Landmark make these experiences even more accessible, inviting the public to be a part of a vibrant cultural dialogue.

This year's theme, 'iCosmos,' takes us on a journey from the depths of our inner worlds to the far reaches of the universe. It reveals the intricate dance between our personal microcosms and the vast macrocosm that surrounds us. This theme isn't just about observing the universe; it's about understanding that the connection between our inner consciousness and the external environment is profound and inseparable. As we explore this link, we're called to reflect on our place in the universe and recognise the urgent need to confront global warming, champion green initiatives, and embrace sustainable practices for the future of our planet.

For me, and I believe for everyone who joins this festival, the theme has a transformative power. What we see, listen to, eat, read, and feel-all of it already exists within us. The cosmos itself is not just distant stars and galaxies; it's an idea, a dream, a thought that pulses through our being. We are not separate from it; we are energy, a shell that mirrors everything around us. The vision for 'iCosmos' is to bridge the gap between the universe and the earth within us, inviting us to shift our perspective-to see, hear, and shine in a way that illuminates new dimensions of our lives.

DokuBaku also expands its reach through initiatives like the DokuKIDS category and its photo exhibition, engaging diverse audiences in creative and thought-provoking experiences.

At its core, DokuBaku's strength lies in its dedication to harnessing the power of documentary films as instruments for social change. It nurtures a community of engaged viewers who are not merely passive spectators but active participants in the critical discussions that shape our world.

Documentary films play a crucial role in society for several reasons:

Awareness and Education: Documentaries inform the audience about real-world issues, events, and people in a way that is both engaging and educational. They bring to light stories that might otherwise go unnoticed, encouraging viewers to think critically about topics like social justice, human rights, climate change, politics, and more.

Truth and Authenticity: Unlike fictional narratives, documentaries are grounded in reality. They provide a platform for authentic voices, revealing truths that can often be obscured in mainstream media or entertainment. This authenticity is powerful in generating empathy and understanding among audiences.

Social Impact: Documentaries often serve as catalysts for change. By showcasing injustices or important social issues, they can inspire viewers to take action, engage in dialogue, and advocate for change in their communities or even on a global scale.

Preservation of Culture and History: Documentary films preserve moments in time, capturing the essence of cultures, traditions, and historical events. They provide future generations with a window into past realities, helping to keep collective memories alive.

Diverse Perspectives: Documentaries offer a platform for voices that are not always heard in mainstream media. They bring forward unique perspectives from under-represented communities, individuals, and viewpoints, broadening our understanding of the world.

Emotional Connection: A well-made documentary has the power to connect with viewers on an emotional level. By telling compelling human stories, it can stir emotions and create a deep sense of empathy, which is often the first step toward social awareness and change.

Exploration of Complex Issues: Documentaries can dive deeply into complex topics, presenting them in a way that is accessible and relatable. They offer a comprehensive look at issues that require time and context to fully understand, beyond what is possible in news segments or articles.

In summary, the documentary genre is important because it bridges the gap between entertainment and education, challenges viewers to think critically about the world, and drives social change by highlighting real stories that need to be told.

Q: How do you decide which movies to accept?

A: Our selection process is guided by a small but passionate team; this year, it's just Sabina Stenhouse and me. Sabina's taste in cinema is something I deeply admire. Her approach to life, her passion for documentaries, and her evolving perspective have only grown stronger over the past three years we've worked together. Witnessing her journey has been inspiring; it's a reminder that everything in life is connected, like a cosmic law. Sabina is more than a colleague-she's part of our festival family, and I look forward to continuing this journey with her by my side.

When it comes to selecting films for the festival, everything begins with an idea-a spark that unlocks new dimensions. Once I grasp that idea, it's like holding a key to a door that leads to uncharted worlds. From that moment, my vision for the festival transforms; the idea takes on a life of its own, reshaping the way I see things. It's about making that vision a reality, turning imagination into something tangible. Because, in the end, the universe isn't just around us; it's within us.

After we have a clear vision for the festival's theme, we open the call for submissions. Once the films start pouring in through FilmFreeway, Sabina and I dive into the process of viewing them. But before that, we always have a conversation about our approach-how we'll shape this year's programming to reflect our evolving perspective and the festival's spirit.

We don't just watch films; we experience them. We search for stories that resonate, that somehow align with the heartbeat of the festival's theme. Being a festival programmer isn't just about choosing the best films-it's about understanding the society you live in, staying connected to the pulse of the documentary world, and recognising which films can spark change.

We ask ourselves, "What stories need to be told right now? Which projects can help develop a new vision for documentaries here in Azerbaijan? etc." These questions are at the heart of what we do. And yes, the work is demanding, but it's also deeply rewarding, knowing that each film we select has the power to reshape how we see reality.

Q: What was special about this year's festival? What kinds of events or workshops were held?

A: This year's festival in Baku, Azerbaijan, was truly special, filled with an almost magical energy that seemed to envelop the city. Over the past few months, Baku has transformed into a vibrant hub, buzzing with creativity and artistic expression. The city has become a focal point for numerous cultural events like the Book Festival, Painting Exhibition, Baku Cinema Breeze, Baku International Film Festival, Anime Film Festival, Omarket, and DokuBaku. Baku feels different now-it's more alive, filled with fresh energy, new faces, and a spirit of shared experience that's absolutely invigorating.

Yet, many people still aren't aware of these incredible events, and that's okay. Everyone has their own perspective, their own way of seeing the world. To be part of something larger, we must think beyond the ordinary, expand our horizons, and open ourselves up to cosmic possibilities. It's about connecting on a grander scale-envisioning a world where we are in touch with the cosmic consciousness, with the ancient and the universal, reaching towards the stars and exploring the infinite.

While the idea of uniting all these festivals into one massive celebration is tempting, there's value in their individuality. Each festival, with its unique identity and purpose, contributes to a collective shift in our cultural landscape, allowing us to break boundaries and create new realities. And for this journey of growth and transformation, we need to nurture each one independently, ensuring they have the space and resources to evolve.

This year, we built a phenomenal team that has become the heart of this festival. A huge thank to Lana Sokolova, Nabi Karem, Faxa, and Lala. Their dedication and passion have been nothing short of inspiring, and I'm particularly grateful to Lana for her exceptional contributions. We couldn't have done it without each of them.

Over the course of seven days, we screened 72 films and hosted a variety of special events. One highlight was a workshop and garden party organised in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum Baku, featuring German directors and their out-of-competition film screenings. The event was a resounding success, bringing an intimate and artistic atmosphere to our festival.

Our Pop-Up Photo Exhibition celebrated documentary photography, showcasing both local and international talents. It was a testament to our commitment to supporting all forms of art that reflect the realities of life. We also held a lively kick-off party at Kapellhaus after the screening of "A Man Imagined," with the participation of Pawel Lozinski, Evgeny Tsimbal, Nargiz Bagirzade, Oleg Safaraliyev, Tahir Aliyev, Julianna Urgin, Dilek Aydin, Mara Prohaska, etc. It was a moment of connection and creativity that set the tone for the week ahead.

Our guests enjoyed a city tour, mingling with participants from other festivals like Anime and Baku Film Festivals, creating a sense of community across different creative spheres. The discussions that followed each film screening were some of the most enriching moments of the festival, sparking thought-provoking conversations that left a deep impact on both local and international attendees.

And one of the best films, On Melting Snow by Mojtaba Bahadori of DokuBaku received an award from COP29, which was organised by Baku Cinema Breeze.

As I said during the opening ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, our path is clear-we move only upward. Together, as one, we aim for the stars, knowing that we are all part of something greater.

This is my vision-my personal, cosmic, and mental journey-and I believe we are ready to take on whatever lies ahead.

Q: What impact do you want the festival to have on filmmakers?

A: I envision filmmakers as creators of their own unique universes-each an infinite realm that reflects their individuality. I want them to break free from conventional constraints and begin crafting their authentic selves through the medium they choose, driven by passion and love. Filmmakers must embrace courage and self-belief, trusting in their vision to manifest what they hold dear. This journey is not just artistic; it is a profound metaphysical exploration of life and the universe.

In addition to this creative journey, the DokuBaku IDFF aims to have a tangible impact on the local film industry and beyond by:

Showcasing Talent: Providing filmmakers with a platform to present their work to a broader audience, enhancing visibility and recognition within the industry.

Networking Opportunities: Facilitating connections among filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences, fostering collaboration and potential partnerships for future projects.

Skill Development: Offering master classes and workshops that empower filmmakers to refine their skills, learn new techniques, and remain abreast of industry trends.

Encouraging Dialogue: Creating a forum for discussions on important global and local issues presented in documentary films, enabling filmmakers to engage meaningfully with audiences and inspire social change.

Cultural Exchange: Promoting cultural diversity and understanding by featuring documentaries from various regions and perspectives, thereby enriching filmmakers' comprehension of global narratives.

Inspiring Future Projects: Motivating filmmakers to explore innovative storytelling methods and tackle pressing issues through their work, ultimately contributing to the evolution of documentary filmmaking.

Advocating for Social Change: Empowering filmmakers to leverage their art as a tool for advocacy, encouraging them to address human rights, environmental concerns, and social justice themes in their films.

Overall, the festival seeks to cultivate a nurturing environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, and social impact among filmmakers, encouraging them to realize their full potential and drive meaningful change through their art.

Q: What plans do you have for the future of the festival?

A: I typically don't share my future plans or give interviews, so you're the first to hear this-thank you for the opportunity! While I'm happy to share, I prefer to take things one step at a time as we prepare for our next phase.

Our immediate goal is to solidify our presence and grow into a universal festival. We aspire to become one of the unique festivals recognised globally and beyond. It's time to think big and explore our higher selves. When we do this, we align and harmonise, opening the door to higher dimensions of creativity and consciousness.

Before long, we will announce our next theme and festival dates. We have ambitious plans to create new realities and shift perceptions from a (docu)mental mindset to a more progressive one. As we evolve as individuals, we also influence the universe around us. By transforming ourselves, we can create meaningful change in the world.

Ultimately, we believe our next step will foster a strong collective consciousness that will benefit us all.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr