Dokubaku: Growing Platform For Documentary Filmmakers

DokuBaku International Documentary film Festival has become an
important event for celebrating documentary filmmaking.
Each film presented at Dokubaku makes it possible for audiences
to explore diverse perspectives, gaining insights into topics that
may otherwise remain overlooked.
Established in 2017, DokuBaku has become a leading platform for
documentary films, promoting discussions on important social
issues.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Imam Hasanov, the founder
and artistic director of the DokuBaku Film Festival, reflects on
the festival's journey, its mission, and its vision for the
future.
Q: Can you tell us about the inspiration behind starting
DokuBaku Film Festival? What are the main goals of the
festival?
A: DokuBaku International Documentary Film
Festival was established out of a deep passion for showcasing the
power of documentary films to a broader audience in Azerbaijan and
beyond. Since its inception in 2017, the festival has served as a
platform not only for presenting high-quality documentaries but
also for sparking important dialogues on both global and local
issues that resonate with people worldwide. It aims to bring
together filmmakers, enthusiasts, and the community, offering new
perspectives through documentary storytelling.
The main objectives of DokuBaku are to promote and spread the
art of documentary filmmaking, raise awareness about critical
issues, and foster critical thinking and meaningful discussions.
Each year, the festival selects themes that align with the most
pressing concerns of our time, such as human rights, climate
change, women's rights, children's rights, and more. Through a
combination of film screenings, masterclasses, and special events,
DokuBaku strives to empower local audiences and inspire young
filmmakers, emphasising the transformative role documentary films
play in shaping opinions and driving positive social change.
For its 2024 edition, the theme 'iCosmos' focuses on the idea
that our personal worlds (microcosms) are interconnected with the
larger universe (macrocosm), highlighting the deep interrelation
between our inner consciousness and the external environment. This
theme encourages reflection on our journey through time and space
while emphasising the urgent need for global warming awareness,
green initiatives, and sustainable practices. It serves as a
reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard Mother
Planet Earth for future generations-a perfect time to explore new
dimensions and perspectives!
Q: How has the festival evolved since its
inception?
A: The journey of the festival actually began
with the screenings of my film "Holy Cow" across Azerbaijan, Baku,
the regions, and almost everywhere in Georgia. The idea of creating
this festival came to me during our tour around Georgia, in
Tbilisi.
Our first screenings took place in pubs, bars, cafes, clubs, and
theatres. Now, we've come a long way from those early days. I
wouldn't just say that the festival has evolved-it's the world
around us that's changing rapidly, sometimes almost overwhelmingly.
This transformation inevitably influences us as well.
We've journeyed through almost eight years, which is a
significant milestone for a festival like ours. I won't dwell on
the challenges I've faced along the way, but I want to express my
gratitude for everything that has happened and to everyone who
contributed to making this festival a reality.
As we step into a new era with a fresh understanding of our
world and the universe, I believe it's essential to appreciate
every moment, embrace joy, welcome new experiences, and never give
up.
I think the festival is still growing and evolving, just as I
am. As I grow, the festival grows with me, and this is only the
beginning of an infinite journey. We look to the future with a
mindset rooted in the present, ready to embrace whatever comes
next.
Q: Is there a distinctive approach to audience outreach
and engagement at DokuBaku that separates it from other film
festivals?
A: DokuBaku International Documentary Film
Festival stands out with its cinematic vision and unique approach
to audience engagement, creating a powerful bridge between global
documentary cinema and the local community. What sets DokuBaku
apart is its unwavering focus on themes that resonate deeply with
both local and international issues, such as human rights, climate
change, and social justice. The festival is more than a showcase of
films-it's a catalyst for inspiring meaningful conversations and
sparking action.
DokuBaku's strategy to foster this connection goes beyond the
screen. Through masterclasses, filmmaker meetups, and special
events, the festival cultivates a space where young filmmakers and
the local audience can interact directly with documentary
storytellers from around the world. Collaborations with venues like
Yarat, Yay Gallery, Kapellhaus, Nizami Cinema, and Landmark make
these experiences even more accessible, inviting the public to be a
part of a vibrant cultural dialogue.
This year's theme, 'iCosmos,' takes us on a journey from the
depths of our inner worlds to the far reaches of the universe. It
reveals the intricate dance between our personal microcosms and the
vast macrocosm that surrounds us. This theme isn't just about
observing the universe; it's about understanding that the
connection between our inner consciousness and the external
environment is profound and inseparable. As we explore this link,
we're called to reflect on our place in the universe and recognise
the urgent need to confront global warming, champion green
initiatives, and embrace sustainable practices for the future of
our planet.
For me, and I believe for everyone who joins this festival, the
theme has a transformative power. What we see, listen to, eat,
read, and feel-all of it already exists within us. The cosmos
itself is not just distant stars and galaxies; it's an idea, a
dream, a thought that pulses through our being. We are not separate
from it; we are energy, a shell that mirrors everything around us.
The vision for 'iCosmos' is to bridge the gap between the universe
and the earth within us, inviting us to shift our perspective-to
see, hear, and shine in a way that illuminates new dimensions of
our lives.
DokuBaku also expands its reach through initiatives like the
DokuKIDS category and its photo exhibition, engaging diverse
audiences in creative and thought-provoking experiences.
At its core, DokuBaku's strength lies in its dedication to
harnessing the power of documentary films as instruments for social
change. It nurtures a community of engaged viewers who are not
merely passive spectators but active participants in the critical
discussions that shape our world.
Documentary films play a crucial role in society for
several reasons:
Awareness and Education: Documentaries
inform the audience about real-world issues, events, and people in
a way that is both engaging and educational. They bring to light
stories that might otherwise go unnoticed, encouraging viewers to
think critically about topics like social justice, human rights,
climate change, politics, and more.
Truth and Authenticity: Unlike
fictional narratives, documentaries are grounded in reality. They
provide a platform for authentic voices, revealing truths that can
often be obscured in mainstream media or entertainment. This
authenticity is powerful in generating empathy and understanding
among audiences.
Social Impact: Documentaries often
serve as catalysts for change. By showcasing injustices or
important social issues, they can inspire viewers to take action,
engage in dialogue, and advocate for change in their communities or
even on a global scale.
Preservation of Culture and History:
Documentary films preserve moments in time, capturing the essence
of cultures, traditions, and historical events. They provide future
generations with a window into past realities, helping to keep
collective memories alive.
Diverse Perspectives: Documentaries
offer a platform for voices that are not always heard in mainstream
media. They bring forward unique perspectives from
under-represented communities, individuals, and viewpoints,
broadening our understanding of the world.
Emotional Connection: A well-made
documentary has the power to connect with viewers on an emotional
level. By telling compelling human stories, it can stir emotions
and create a deep sense of empathy, which is often the first step
toward social awareness and change.
Exploration of Complex Issues:
Documentaries can dive deeply into complex topics, presenting them
in a way that is accessible and relatable. They offer a
comprehensive look at issues that require time and context to fully
understand, beyond what is possible in news segments or
articles.
In summary, the documentary genre is important because it
bridges the gap between entertainment and education, challenges
viewers to think critically about the world, and drives social
change by highlighting real stories that need to be told.
Q: How do you decide which movies to
accept?
A: Our selection process is guided by a small
but passionate team; this year, it's just Sabina Stenhouse and me.
Sabina's taste in cinema is something I deeply admire. Her approach
to life, her passion for documentaries, and her evolving
perspective have only grown stronger over the past three years
we've worked together. Witnessing her journey has been inspiring;
it's a reminder that everything in life is connected, like a cosmic
law. Sabina is more than a colleague-she's part of our festival
family, and I look forward to continuing this journey with her by
my side.
When it comes to selecting films for the festival, everything
begins with an idea-a spark that unlocks new dimensions. Once I
grasp that idea, it's like holding a key to a door that leads to
uncharted worlds. From that moment, my vision for the festival
transforms; the idea takes on a life of its own, reshaping the way
I see things. It's about making that vision a reality, turning
imagination into something tangible. Because, in the end, the
universe isn't just around us; it's within us.
After we have a clear vision for the festival's theme, we open
the call for submissions. Once the films start pouring in through
FilmFreeway, Sabina and I dive into the process of viewing them.
But before that, we always have a conversation about our
approach-how we'll shape this year's programming to reflect our
evolving perspective and the festival's spirit.
We don't just watch films; we experience them. We search for
stories that resonate, that somehow align with the heartbeat of the
festival's theme. Being a festival programmer isn't just about
choosing the best films-it's about understanding the society you
live in, staying connected to the pulse of the documentary world,
and recognising which films can spark change.
We ask ourselves, "What stories need to be told right now? Which
projects can help develop a new vision for documentaries here in
Azerbaijan? etc." These questions are at the heart of what we do.
And yes, the work is demanding, but it's also deeply rewarding,
knowing that each film we select has the power to reshape how we
see reality.
Q: What was special about this year's festival? What
kinds of events or workshops were held?
A: This year's festival in Baku, Azerbaijan,
was truly special, filled with an almost magical energy that seemed
to envelop the city. Over the past few months, Baku has transformed
into a vibrant hub, buzzing with creativity and artistic
expression. The city has become a focal point for numerous cultural
events like the Book Festival, Painting Exhibition, Baku Cinema
Breeze, Baku International Film Festival, Anime Film Festival,
Omarket, and DokuBaku. Baku feels different now-it's more alive,
filled with fresh energy, new faces, and a spirit of shared
experience that's absolutely invigorating.
Yet, many people still aren't aware of these incredible events,
and that's okay. Everyone has their own perspective, their own way
of seeing the world. To be part of something larger, we must think
beyond the ordinary, expand our horizons, and open ourselves up to
cosmic possibilities. It's about connecting on a grander
scale-envisioning a world where we are in touch with the cosmic
consciousness, with the ancient and the universal, reaching towards
the stars and exploring the infinite.
While the idea of uniting all these festivals into one massive
celebration is tempting, there's value in their individuality. Each
festival, with its unique identity and purpose, contributes to a
collective shift in our cultural landscape, allowing us to break
boundaries and create new realities. And for this journey of growth
and transformation, we need to nurture each one independently,
ensuring they have the space and resources to evolve.
This year, we built a phenomenal team that has become the heart
of this festival. A huge thank to Lana Sokolova, Nabi Karem, Faxa,
and Lala. Their dedication and passion have been nothing short of
inspiring, and I'm particularly grateful to Lana for her
exceptional contributions. We couldn't have done it without each of
them.
Over the course of seven days, we screened 72 films and hosted a
variety of special events. One highlight was a workshop and garden
party organised in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum Baku,
featuring German directors and their out-of-competition film
screenings. The event was a resounding success, bringing an
intimate and artistic atmosphere to our festival.
Our Pop-Up Photo Exhibition celebrated documentary photography,
showcasing both local and international talents. It was a testament
to our commitment to supporting all forms of art that reflect the
realities of life. We also held a lively kick-off party at
Kapellhaus after the screening of "A Man Imagined," with the
participation of Pawel Lozinski, Evgeny Tsimbal, Nargiz Bagirzade,
Oleg Safaraliyev, Tahir Aliyev, Julianna Urgin, Dilek Aydin, Mara
Prohaska, etc. It was a moment of connection and creativity that
set the tone for the week ahead.
Our guests enjoyed a city tour, mingling with participants from
other festivals like Anime and Baku Film Festivals, creating a
sense of community across different creative spheres. The
discussions that followed each film screening were some of the most
enriching moments of the festival, sparking thought-provoking
conversations that left a deep impact on both local and
international attendees.
And one of the best films, On Melting Snow by Mojtaba Bahadori
of DokuBaku received an award from COP29, which was organised by
Baku Cinema Breeze.
As I said during the opening ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev
Centre, our path is clear-we move only upward. Together, as one, we
aim for the stars, knowing that we are all part of something
greater.
This is my vision-my personal, cosmic, and mental journey-and I
believe we are ready to take on whatever lies ahead.
Q: What impact do you want the festival to have on
filmmakers?
A: I envision filmmakers as creators of their
own unique universes-each an infinite realm that reflects their
individuality. I want them to break free from conventional
constraints and begin crafting their authentic selves through the
medium they choose, driven by passion and love. Filmmakers must
embrace courage and self-belief, trusting in their vision to
manifest what they hold dear. This journey is not just artistic; it
is a profound metaphysical exploration of life and the
universe.
In addition to this creative journey, the DokuBaku IDFF aims to
have a tangible impact on the local film industry and beyond
by:
Showcasing Talent: Providing
filmmakers with a platform to present their work to a broader
audience, enhancing visibility and recognition within the
industry.
Networking Opportunities: Facilitating
connections among filmmakers, industry professionals, and
audiences, fostering collaboration and potential partnerships for
future projects.
Skill Development: Offering master
classes and workshops that empower filmmakers to refine their
skills, learn new techniques, and remain abreast of industry
trends.
Encouraging Dialogue: Creating a forum
for discussions on important global and local issues presented in
documentary films, enabling filmmakers to engage meaningfully with
audiences and inspire social change.
Cultural Exchange: Promoting cultural
diversity and understanding by featuring documentaries from various
regions and perspectives, thereby enriching filmmakers'
comprehension of global narratives.
Inspiring Future Projects: Motivating
filmmakers to explore innovative storytelling methods and tackle
pressing issues through their work, ultimately contributing to the
evolution of documentary filmmaking.
Advocating for Social Change:
Empowering filmmakers to leverage their art as a tool for advocacy,
encouraging them to address human rights, environmental concerns,
and social justice themes in their films.
Overall, the festival seeks to cultivate a nurturing environment
that promotes creativity, collaboration, and social impact among
filmmakers, encouraging them to realize their full potential and
drive meaningful change through their art.
Q: What plans do you have for the future of the
festival?
A: I typically don't share my future plans or
give interviews, so you're the first to hear this-thank you for the
opportunity! While I'm happy to share, I prefer to take things one
step at a time as we prepare for our next phase.
Our immediate goal is to solidify our presence and grow into a
universal festival. We aspire to become one of the unique festivals
recognised globally and beyond. It's time to think big and explore
our higher selves. When we do this, we align and harmonise, opening
the door to higher dimensions of creativity and consciousness.
Before long, we will announce our next theme and festival dates.
We have ambitious plans to create new realities and shift
perceptions from a (docu)mental mindset to a more progressive one.
As we evolve as individuals, we also influence the universe around
us. By transforming ourselves, we can create meaningful change in
the world.
Ultimately, we believe our next step will foster a strong
collective consciousness that will benefit us all.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr