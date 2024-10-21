Cops Trace The Sender Of Extortion Message To Salman Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) A person from Jharkhand, who sent threatening messages to superstar Salman Khan, has now issued an apology.

The person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The traffic had received a message stating that the message shouldn't be taken lightly, and if Salman wants to end the feud with Lawrence then he has to pay Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

The message further stated that if Salman fails to do so then he will face a similar fate as slain politician Baba Siddique.

The cops have now traced the origin of the message to Jharkhand, after which the person responsible for sending the message has issued an apology.

Baba Siddique, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12. The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. Baba Siddique's Iftar parties were considered one of the high profile events of India's entertainment capital.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique's party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.

Two people related to the firing of NCP leader Baba Siddique have been taken into custody as per sources in the police department.