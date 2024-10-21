Sway Into Coco By Cotton Collection: Dubai's Newest Fashion Destination For Free-Spirited Style

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE –

September 2024

Embrace the rhythm of bohemian life as COCO by Cotton Collection finds a new home in the heart of Dubai, with a wave of free-spirited charm and laid-back luxury that celebrates individuality and effortless elegance. The new brand is dedicated to offering modern women & men an effortless blend of bold, carefree aesthetics and contemporary sophistication, creating a perfect harmony of boho elegance.

Located in Dubai Festival City Mall, COCO by Cotton Collection

draws inspiration from the world's most exotic cultures, artistic expressions, and the timeless allure of vintage fashion. Each piece is crafted with an eye for detail and a love for fabrics, designed to allow today's style-conscious consumer to make a statement that's both fashion-forward and accesible.

COCO by Cotton Collection

is not just about clothing – it's about expressing a way of life,' says Ashok Pathirage, Chairman Softlogic Holdings PLC Sri Lanka and Softlogic Holding Middle East & Africa . 'We're thrilled to bring this laid-back, free-spirited style from Sri Lanka to Dubai, where men & women are always looking for ways to make a personal and unique statement. We believe

the brand

will resonate well with those who seek authenticity and a deeper connection with the clothes they wear.'

Collection Highlights

The COCO launch collection features a stunning array of flowing maxi dresses with vibrant prints, handcrafted accessories, layered, multi-textured garments perfect for desert evenings and lightweight tunics for effortless daytime looks. The color palette is light and fresh in tones of Peach, Mandarin, Nutbrown & Kelp Forest, embodying the light, airy, and joyful spirit of the new season with a modern twist on classic floral patterns.

The collection speaks to the modern nomad, someone who is both rooted and free, who embraces their

journey while looking effortlessly chic at every turn.

Dubai's fashion scene has long been known for its luxurious opulence, and

COCO by Cotton Collection

seeks to offer something refreshingly different. With a focus on breathable materials, intricate embroidery, and earthy tones, the brand provides a welcome contrast to the city's high-glamour offerings, appealing to those who embrace individuality, creativity, and an adventurous spirit.