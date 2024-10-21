Climatedoor Launches Sustainable E-Commerce Brand Ona Naturals To Disrupt Odor Neutralizer Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateDoor, ‏‏‏ ‏, A premier venture builder that helps climate-related businesses scale through capital, grants, partnerships and executional ability, is proud to announce the launch of Ona Naturals Inc., an eco-friendly and all-natural odor neutralizing company designed to transform the way consumers combat unwanted odors. With a wide array of products featuring essential oil-based formulations, Ona Naturals aims to outperform traditional odor sprays and neutralizers in both effectiveness and environmental sustainability.‏

‏Ona Naturals is committed to providing consumers with high-quality, natural alternatives that not only eliminate odors but also promote a healthier living environment. The company's innovative approach utilizes terpene-based formulations derived from natural essential oils. These terpenes, known for their anti-bacterial and oxygenating properties, bind with odor molecules at the molecular level, neutralizing them through adsorption and chemical reactions. This process not only removes odors permanently but also improves air quality by reducing airborne chemicals and bacteria. With over 25 years of research behind this technology, Ona Naturals offers a sustainable, non-toxic solution that is safe for both people and pets, positioning itself as a climate-conscious alternative to traditional chemical-based sprays.‏

‏To bring this innovative brand to life, ClimateDoor is collaborating with two partners: Odorchem, a Vancouver-based manufacturing and distribution firm with over 30 years of experience in the odor neutralization industry, and Hilltop Media, a Vancouver-based e-commerce and branding expert. This collaboration combines Odorchem's extensive industry knowledge with Hilltop's branding and digital marketing expertise, ensuring that Ona Naturals will resonate with consumers seeking sustainable solutions.‏

‏"We are excited to introduce Ona Naturals as a game-changer in the odor neutralizer market," said Nick Findler, President of ClimateDoor. "With the rising demand for eco-friendly products and getting rid of chemicals in our homes, we believe our innovative approach and strategic partnerships will set a new standard for odor control solutions."‏

‏Ona Naturals is poised to capture the attention of environmentally conscious consumers looking for effective and sustainable odor neutralization options. By prioritizing natural ingredients and environmentally friendly practices, Ona Naturals aligns with the growing trend toward conscious consumerism.‏

‏For more information and to explore ClimateDoor's product offerings, please visit ‏‏‏ ‏edoor.com‏

‏Media Contact:‏

‏Nick Findler‏

‎‏President, ClimateDoor‏

‎‏...‏

‎‏778-952-0418‏







Please click to view image

CONTACT: ClimateDoor