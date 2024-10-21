Iran issues caution to US over threatened Israeli attack

(MENAFN) Iran has issued a serious warning to the United States regarding potential Israeli military actions against the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that it would consider Washington complicit should Israel proceed with its threats. This statement comes in the wake of heightened tensions following a barrage of Iranian missiles on October 1, which has escalated the rhetoric between the nations.



In a press briefing, US President Joe Biden affirmed his awareness of Israel's potential response to Iran's actions but refrained from sharing specific details about those plans. When asked whether he had a "good understanding" of Israel's likely retaliation, Biden confirmed both that he understood and that Israel would respond, yet did not elaborate further.



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by taking to social media platform X, asserting that anyone with insight into Israel’s military intentions—along with those providing support for such actions—should be held accountable for any consequences that may arise from an attack. While Araghchi did not explicitly mention the US, his comments were pointed, especially as they followed Biden's acknowledgment of Israeli military preparations against Iran.



Adding to the tension, CNN reported that the US government has initiated an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of highly classified intelligence related to Israel's military activities. This comes after two sensitive documents were leaked online, detailing Israel's preparations for potential strikes on Iranian targets.



One of the leaked documents, reportedly produced by the Pentagon’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, indicated that Israeli military forces were engaged in significant munitions preparations and covert unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations as recently as October 16, likely in anticipation of an offensive against Iran. The second document provided an account of a large-scale exercise conducted by the Israeli Air Force on October 15 and 16, further underscoring the country's readiness for military action.



As the situation develops, both Iran and the US are on high alert, with each side carefully monitoring the other's moves in a climate of escalating military posturing and strategic threats. The potential for conflict remains palpable, and the diplomatic ramifications could be profound, affecting not only Iran and Israel but also the broader geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

