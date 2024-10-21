Germany, UK plan on signing ‘historic’ defense deal

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom and Germany are on the brink of signing a significant bilateral defense agreement this week, a move that will enhance military cooperation between the two nations in response to ongoing tensions with Russia. As reported by The Sunday Times, this pact marks a strategic shift that could lead to increased military drills near Russia's borders.



The forthcoming agreement will focus on collaboration in arms procurement and military development, serving as an initial step towards a more comprehensive partnership that is expected to be formalized with the European Union next year. The pact is designed to facilitate joint military exercises by British and German forces along NATO’s eastern flank, likely in countries such as Estonia and Lithuania.



Both nations already participate in NATO exercises, including this year's substantial ‘Steadfast Defender’ drills, which took place near Russia’s western borders and involved approximately 90,000 troops from all 32 NATO member states. These exercises have been perceived by Moscow as preparations for potential military confrontation, underscoring the heightened sense of urgency surrounding military readiness in the region.



In addition to NATO-wide exercises, Germany engages in smaller, bilateral drills with neighboring countries. For example, earlier this year, Germany conducted 'Grand Quadriga' exercises with Lithuania and held 'Baltic Tiger' maneuvers with Estonia in 2022. The new agreement is expected to enable British forces to participate in these initiatives, further solidifying the defense relationship between the UK and Germany.



British Defense Secretary John Healey indicated that this new pact draws inspiration from the 2010 Lancaster House agreement between the UK and France. Under that agreement, the two countries committed to establishing a joint expeditionary force, engaging in collaborative military drills, and sharing technological advancements in areas such as drones and submarines, as well as nuclear weapon data.



As both nations prepare to formalize this defense agreement, the implications for NATO's military posture and strategy in Eastern Europe are likely to be significant, reflecting a united front against perceived threats from Russia. The pact represents a critical step in strengthening transatlantic defense ties during a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty.

