Brazil’s Lula calls off visit to BRICS summit

(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has announced that he will not attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, following an injury he sustained earlier this week. The three-day conference is set to begin on Tuesday, and Lula had been scheduled to meet with prominent leaders, including Russian President Vladimir and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the event.



In an official statement released on Sunday, Lula’s office confirmed that the president will adhere to medical advice and refrain from traveling due to a "temporary impediment to long-distance flights." Instead, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira will represent Brazil at the summit. However, Lula plans to participate remotely via videoconference and expects to return to his regular schedule later in the week.



The 78-year-old politician was hospitalized after suffering an unspecified injury at his residence on Saturday. According to a statement from the Sirio-Libanes Hospital in Sao Paulo, Lula experienced blunt trauma to the back of his head, reportedly after slipping in his bathroom. Following a thorough medical examination, he was advised to avoid long-distance travel. Fortunately, he has since been discharged and returned home.



BRICS, originally established in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil to enhance trade and investment among member nations, has grown to encompass nine members. The group has expanded its focus to include security and other pressing global issues. Lula had previously emphasized the importance of BRICS, stating, “The BRICS have a unique chance to shape the trajectory of global development,” highlighting the collective economic influence of member nations, which together represent a significant portion of the world economy.



Lula’s absence from the summit is a notable development, particularly given the strategic discussions anticipated at the conference. As the BRICS nations continue to address critical global challenges, the summit will still proceed with key discussions among the remaining leaders, although Lula's contributions will be missed in person.

