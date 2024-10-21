(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two ISO-Certified Leaders Collaborate to Provide Fertility Clinics with Complete, Trusted

Solutions for Secure IVF Specimen Management and Transport

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, (NASDAQ: CYRX ) ("Cryoport"), a global leader in solutions for the life sciences industry, and TMRW Life Sciences ("TMRW"), a fertility company offering the highest standard of care in offsite storage for frozen eggs, embryos and sperm in the U.S. with the only FDA-cleared automated specimen management and storage platform, today announced a strategic partnership to provide fertility clinics with complete solutions for secure specimen management and transport.

As the demand for offsite storage of frozen specimens for fertility clinics grows, this partnership addresses the increasing need for reliable, efficient, and secure shipping solutions. Under this partnership, the biologistics and transport of specimens between the TMRW Biorepositories and fertility clinics will be handled by Cryoport Systems, combining two industry-leading companies committed to delivering the gold standard in fertility specimen management and biologistics. Together, they offer fertility clinics comprehensive, trusted solutions to manage their growing specimen inventories with unparalleled safety and reliability.

"This partnership with Cryoport reflects our dedication to providing patients and clinics with the highest standard of care," said Louis Villalba, TMRW's CEO. "Cryoport's reputation for excellence in reproductive biologistics, paired with TMRW's cutting-edge specimen management technology and safety certifications, delivers unmatched security and peace of mind for transporting specimens in the fertility space."

Both TMRW and Cryoport are ISO-certified, underscoring their dedication to maintaining rigorous quality standards. TMRW is the only reproductive health storage provider with HIPAA-compliant, military-grade data security with SOC II and HITRUST certifications, along with cloud-based monitoring through Overwatch® and its proprietary, cloud-based ivfOS software for digitally managing specimens. Cryoport brings over a decade of experience in reproductive medicine biologistics including state-of-the-art tracking and visibility via its validated Cryoportal® Logistics Management Platform. Together, these certifications and advanced technologies will help to ensure that every aspect of specimen management, storage and transport adheres to the highest levels of safety, security and quality control.

"Cryoport is pleased to be joining forces with TMRW Life Sciences , a leader in fertility technology, to provide clinics with secure and seamless transport experiences for specimens," added Cryoport Systems President and CEO, Dr. Mark Sawicki.

"Our organizations share a mutual focus on derisking processes, innovation and quality. By combining forces and bringing our solutions and expertise to this endeavor, we can offer unmatched end-to-end solutions for the safe transport, management and storage of frozen eggs, embryos and sperm."

By leveraging TMRW's digital specimen management system and Cryoport's expertise in temperature-controlled logistics for the life sciences, fertility clinics, and patients can be confident in the data integrity and safety of their specimens from clinic to transport to storage.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX ), ), is a global leader in supply chain solutions for the Life Sciences with an emphasis on cell & gene therapies. Cryoport enables manufacturers, contract manufacturers (CDMO's), contract research organizations (CRO's), developers, and researchers to carry out their respective business with products and services that are designed to derisk services and provide certainty. We provide a broad array of supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry. Through our platform of critical products and solutions including advanced temperature-controlled packaging, informatics, specialized bio-logistics services, bio-storage, bio-services, and cryogenic systems, we are "Enabling the Future of MedicineTM" worldwide, through our innovative systems, compliant procedures, and agile approach to superior supply chain management.

Our corporate headquarters, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is complemented by over 50 global locations in 17 countries, with key sites in the United States, United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Japan, Australia, India, and China.

For more information, visit or follow via LinkedIn at or @cryoport on X, formerly known as Twitter at for live updates

About TMRW Life Sciences

Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. , is a fertility technology company digitizing the IVF lab starting with the world's first automated platform for the safe management and storage of frozen sperm, eggs and embryos. For the first time, frozen specimens can be digitally identified and tracked, safely managed with automated robotics, and remotely monitored around the clock. TMRW's next-generation technology platforms set a new standard of care, reducing potential points of failure by 94% compared to manual systems. TMRW delivers peace of mind by helping reduce the risk of specimen mix-up, damage, or loss. Named Fast Company's #1 Most Innovative Biotech company in 2022, TMRW has been adopted by leading clinics across the United States and United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Cryoport's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to Cryoport's expectations about future benefits of the partnership with TMRW Life Sciences, including the potential impact on future revenue and revenue streams. It is important to note that Cryoport's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic and geopolitical conditions, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, trends in the products markets, variations in Cryoport's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Cryoport's business could be affected by other factors discussed in Cryoport's SEC reports, including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Cryoport cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cryoport disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED