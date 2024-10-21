India Deserving G4 Member For UNSC Seat: German Ambassador

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) India is an important part of the world equation and along with other G4 members a deserving candidate for a seat in the UN Security Council, said Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann on Monday.

Speaking at a session on“Geo-Political Disruptions: Emerging Powers vs Existing Powers” at the NDTV World Summit 2024 here, Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan Ackermann said there appeared to be a lack of willingness and preparedness on the part of China and Russia on the issue of reform in the UNSC.

“Everybody says that there should be a larger UNSC but it is more of a lip service, they do not have real intention to do so,” said the German Ambassador while calling upon G4 partners not to give up hope.

“We have to keep on fighting, India, Germany, Japan and Brazil belong to the table,” he said.

Talking about the India-Canada row, he said it was an unfortunate situation considering that both countries have a long relationship.“They should be able to find a way,” he said.

Ambassador of Brazil to India Kenneth H. da Nobrega hailed India's leadership in pushing for the agenda of the Global South as it has a cultural heritage and it is focusing on the 21st century challenges.“The vision of PM Modi regarding leadership of the Global South is admirable and Brazil is willing to be a partner,” he said.

The Brazilian Ambassador also highlighted his country's commitment to work with India in the field of countering climate change.“India is moving very fast to achieve green targets and Brazil is sharing its bio-fuel success story with it,” he said.

Ambassador Nobrega said one-size-fits-all solutions would do the trick and Brazil believed in technological neutrality in the field of renewable energy. I

The German Ambassador added by saying,“Without India, the fight against climate change is senseless.”

India's former permanent Representative of India to the UN Syed Akbaruddin suggested a reset in the manner in which G4 engages with others on the issue of reform in the UNSC.

Outlining the challenges that may be thrown up in coming years, he said countries would need to forge partnerships to counter challenges which may be thrown up by non-state players or which are trans-boundary.

Talking about West Asia challenges, Ashok Malik, Partner & Chair of India Practice, The Asia Group, said India could plan for a role in the post-conflict times.

“We should be planning for the day after. Israel, the Arab world and India, as a stakeholder, could play a role in maybe post-conflict Gaza, post-conflict Lebanon,” he said, adding that spaces were opening up as Iranian proxies get pushed back.

Earlier, during his inaugural address at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India did not build relations on a“taken-for-granted” basis, highlighting that trust and reliability were the foundations of the country's relations with the global community.

“Our progress brings joy to the world and not jealousy,” said PM Modi, in a veiled message to China which is often criticised for its perceived expansionist policies and predatory lending.