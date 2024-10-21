60Th Anniversary Hess Fire Truck On Sale Now

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 60th Anniversary Hess Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle is now available for purchase exclusively at HessToyTruck

for $45.99 with free standard and Energizer® batteries included.

The 2024 60th Anniversary Hess Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle is now available exclusively at HessToyTruck.

Celebrating 60 years, the Hess Toy Truck is back and better than ever as a heroic trio of fire emergency response vehicles!

The classic red ladder truck, with bold white stripes and richly detailed chrome accents, is equipped with 5 realistic sounds that each have a unique animated flashing light pattern. The toy's 84 colorful LED lights include an illuminated milestone "60" in the truck's front grille. A towering extension ladder and high-powered spotlights, coupled with fixed-position hoses and pump connectors, add to the firefighting authenticity. The Fire Truck doubles as a transport for two accompanying vehicles. A fire chief car with pull-back motor exits the Fire Truck through a rear slide-out ramp with motion-activated hydraulic sound, while the truck's side-door fold-down ramps provide access to a sporty motorcycle with wheelie-popping friction motor.

This holiday season, Hess will continue its educational giving program, providing over 10,000 toy trucks to classrooms nationwide with the newest edition of a STEM curriculum guide that provides lessons featuring the 2024 Fire Truck with Car and Motorcycle as a STEM

learning tool. Teachers can apply for a free set of 12 toy trucks and download the guide at HessToyTruck/stem .

Also available for purchase, while supplies last, is the Plush School Bus,

the fifth release in the plush toy line designed especially for the youngest members of the family. The sing-along and light-up soft plush toy retails for $35.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

The Hess Toy Truck, a 2024 National Toy Hall of Fame Finalist, is among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible toy and treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on

Facebook and Instagram .

