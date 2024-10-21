Bidding Set To Close On A 4BR/3BA Home On 8.7± Acres In N Stafford County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a 4BR/3BA home on 8.77± acres in North Stafford County, VA , with a walk-out basement w/kitchenette, bedroom & rec room (potential for multi-generational living), an attached 2 car garage and a Koi pond in sought after North Stafford County on Thursday, October 24 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a rare opportunity to have a home with Stafford County acreage that can be occupied immediately and personalized/updated at your convenience close to commerce, schools & more,” said Nicholls.“Bid your price and make it yours.”“The property is located only minutes from Aquia Creek and all schools, 2 miles from Rt. 1, 2.5 miles from Stafford Hospital, 3 miles from I-95, 3 miles from Garrisonville and Aquia (Rt. 610) , 8 miles from Marine Corps Base Quantico, and a short drive to NOVA, DC & Fredericksburg, VA,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Thursday, October 24 -- 2:30 PM -- 270 Olde Concord Rd., Stafford, VA 22553Solid 4 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style single level home w/walk-out basement on 8.77± acres in Stafford County, VA.This home measures 2,895± finished sf. (1,795± finished sf. above grade & 1,100± sf. finished basement) & 900± unfinished sf. in basement, and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room w/fireplace, dining room, breezeway between garage & home w/additional enclosed storage area underneath, walk-out basement w/kitchenette, bedroom, fireplace & rec room (potential for multi-generational living), attic w/pull down stairs, attached 2 car garage (528± sf.).Covered front porch stoop; large rear deck (approx. 12'x60').2 car carport; metal storage shed (approx. 16'x16'); asphalt driveway; private setting w/mature hardwoods, wildlife & koi pond.Heating & Cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces.Well & gravity fed septic system; electric water heaterFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

