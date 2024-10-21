President Joe Biden Sends Letter To President Ilham Aliyev
Date
10/21/2024 5:11:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
U.S. President Joe Biden has sent a letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I am pleased to see that your nation and Armenia have made
steady progress toward finalizing a peace agreement that would
normalize relations between your two countries. I want to assure
you that the United States stands ready to support a durable and
dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia that would finally
put to rest centuries of conflict.
A peace agreement would not only ensure Azerbaijan's sovereignty
and territorial integrity, it would transform the entire
region–paving the way for increased trade, investment, and
connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. As the world's
attention turns to Baku for COP29, you have a unique opportunity to
demonstrate your commitment to peace in front of a global audience.
As you know, finalizing the remaining articles of the peace
agreement will require creativity and compromise on all sides. But
I am confident that you will continue to meet this moment, and I
encourage you to finalize an agreement this year.
I want you to know that I am committed to supporting this cause.
My Administration is prepared to take bold initiatives that would
help pave the way for peace. I have asked my Senior Director for
Europe, Michael Carpenter, to brief you on some of the steps we
would be willing to take and also to get your feedback on
discussions with Armenia.
I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to set a new
course for the region, one based on shared prosperity and the
pursuit of common good.
Sincerely,
Joseph Biden
President of the United States of America"
