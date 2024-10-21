COP29 Unveils Sustainable Uniforms For Personnel In Baku
10/21/2024 5:11:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The official uniforms for more than 10,000 personnel supporting
the 29th session of the United Nations Framework convention on
Climate Change (COP29), to be held in Baku from November 11-22,
have been unveiled, Azernews reports.
Designed to reflect the event's focus on equality, team spirit,
and environmental stewardship, the uniforms feature eco-friendly
materials. The sets include polo shirts, trousers, caps, hoodies,
and bags, ensuring both functionality and comfort for the
staff.
Sustainability is at the heart of the design, with the uniforms
being made from recyclable materials, and provided by a local
partner to reduce the event's carbon footprint.
