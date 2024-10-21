COP29 Unveils Sustainable Uniforms For Personnel In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The official uniforms for more than 10,000 personnel supporting the 29th session of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29), to be held in Baku from November 11-22, have been unveiled, Azernews reports.

Designed to reflect the event's focus on equality, team spirit, and environmental stewardship, the uniforms feature eco-friendly materials. The sets include polo shirts, trousers, caps, hoodies, and bags, ensuring both functionality and comfort for the staff.

Sustainability is at the heart of the design, with the uniforms being made from recyclable materials, and provided by a local partner to reduce the event's carbon footprint.